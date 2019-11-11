Wake Up With BWW 11/11: MTC Fall Benefit, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Manhattan Theatre Club will present its 2019 Fall Benefit, featuring performances by Olivier nominee Sierra Boggess, Tony nominee Melissa Errico, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, Tony nominee Patrick Page and Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck, tonight!

The national tour of Frozen kicked off yesterday, and it was just announced that it will be featuring a new song! Composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez has revealed on Twitter that a new Anna and Elsa duet has been added to the show.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Linda Vista, by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts (August: Osage County), concluded its Broadway run on November 10, at the Hayes Theatre.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Charles Busch Gets Ready to Return to THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

by BroadwayWorld TV

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund will bring back the critically acclaimed, Tony Award-nominated play The Tale of the Allergist's Wife by Charles Busch, for a one-night only benefit reading on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 7:30 pm at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th St.). The evening will star Charles Busch in the title role, originally played by Linda Lavin, and assembles the entire original all-star Broadway cast including Linda Lavin, Michele Lee, Tony Roberts and Anil Kumar as well as original director Lynne Meadow. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.. (more...)

3) BWW Review: POISONED POLLUTED, The Old Red Lion Theatre

by Cindy Marcolina

Two sisters are struggling to survive past their traumatic childhoods. From the moment social services take them away, their bond becomes the only important thing in their lives. Kathryn O'Reilly writes the story of a disintegrating relationship where the culprit is the same love that once united. Directed by Lucy Allan, Poisoned Polluted presents harsh and disconcerting vicious circles that look and feel real.. (more...)

4) BWW Review: ALADDIN AND THE FEAST OF WONDERS, The Vaults

by Aliya Al-Hassan

It's very much that time of year again; high street shops are already tormenting staff and shoppers alike with 'festive' songs, mince pies have been on sale for months and pantomimes are starting to surface. The Vaults is not the place to see a conventional pantomime and expectations of an 'alternative' panto are more than fulfilled with their festive offering Aladdin And The Feast Of Wonders; a very adult take on a story inspired by Aladdin and the Arabian Nights.. (more...)

5) BWW Review: THE SLEEPING BEAUTY, Royal Opera House

by Vikki Jane Vile

A stalwart of the classical repertoire, there's much to admire in The Sleeping Beauty; glittering, colourful costumes, enchanting storytelling and opportunities for the whole company to shine. Petipa's production was first seen in 1946 to reopen the Opera House after World War II, alternative versions have been offered up over the years, but this is the one to have stood the test of time, subject to only minor updates. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

MTC's Fall Benefit is tonight!

Manhattan Theatre Club will present its 2019 Fall Benefit, featuring performances by Olivier nominee Sierra Boggess, Tony nominee Melissa Errico, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, Tony nominee Patrick Page and Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck, on Monday evening, November 11 at 583 Park Avenue (63rd Street and Park Avenue).

Samantha Brand, Lisa Towbin and Susan Winter are co-chairs of the 2019 Fall Benefit.

Alex Brightman, Betsy Wolfe and more will appear at PAUL RUDD'S ALL-STAR BOWLING BENEFIT tonight!

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young (www.say.org) presents Paul Rudd's 8th Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 7:00pm. The event, which raises funds in support of SAY's life-changing programming for young people who stutter, will take place at Lucky Strike in New York City, and promises to be a star-studded night of beautiful music, great friends, special performances, and bowling fun.

In addition to host Paul Rudd, celebrity friends currently expected to attend include David Alan Basche, Everett Bradley, Alex Brightman, Geneva Carr, Maddie Corman, Rachel Dratch, Dominic Fumusa, Jeremy Hays, Seth Herzog, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Ilana Levine, Keira Naughton, Alysia Reiner, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Betsy Wolfe, Josh Radnor, and many more, joined by the kids of SAY.

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY will honor LaChanze and Russ Titelman tonight!

The Path Fund Inc. announces the initial list of performers that will appear at the 26th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY. The event will honor and TONY Award-winner for The Color Purple - LaChanze and legendary Grammy Award-winning music producer - Russ Titelman,

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: The 70s on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 8 p.m. ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, is the original Broadway rock concert series (created in 1993), a fun, unique charity event, featuring music and Broadway's best rockin' out. Proceeds to benefit The PATH Fund, Inc., Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and arts education programs with Broadway Bound Kids and The Felix Organization.

What we're geeking out over: FROZEN Tour Will Feature a New Anna and Elsa Duet, 'I Can't Lose You'

2nite we launch our Frozen tour and this will be the 1st audience to hear a NEW Anna and Elsa duet called "I Can't Lose You".We were lucky enough to see Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler rehearse it and it gave us all the feels. Hope you guys enjoy it! #FrozenBroadway - Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) November 10, 2019

The national tour of Frozen kicks off today, and it was just announced that it will be featuring a new song! Composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez has revealed on Twitter that a new Anna and Elsa duet has been added to the show. The two sisters, played by Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler, will perform it onstage.

What we're watching: Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen Act Out Trump's Ukraine Call on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they acted out Trump's Ukraine call.

With Stephen Colbert judging their innocence or guilt, the two actors took on the roles of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky and read lines from the infamous "transcript."

Social Butterfly: Anthony Rapp Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Ken Ithiphol

Anthony Rapp has revealed that he is engaged! He made a post on Instagram, announcing that he has asked his boyfriend, Ken Ithiphol, to marry him, and he said yes.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Stanley Tucci, who turns 59 today!

Tucci last appeared on Broadway in 2010's Lend Me a Tenor. Before that, he starred in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (for which he earned a Tony nomination), as well as Execution of Justice, The Iceman Cometh, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Misanthrope and The Queen and the Rebels. Among Tucci's film credits are Winchell, an Oscar-nominated performance in The Lovely Bones, and The Devil Wears Prada, Julie & Julia, Captain America: The First Avenger, and the Hunger Games series.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





