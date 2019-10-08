Alex Brightman, Betsy Wolfe and More to Roll Out for PAUL RUDD'S ALL-STAR BOWLING BENEFIT

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young (www.say.org) presents Paul Rudd's 8th Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 7:00pm. The event, which raises funds in support of SAY's life-changing programming for young people who stutter, will take place at Lucky Strike in New York City, and promises to be a star-studded night of beautiful music, great friends, special performances, and bowling fun.

In addition to host Paul Rudd, celebrity friends currently expected to attend include David Alan Basche, Everett Bradley, Alex Brightman, Geneva Carr, Maddie Corman, Rachel Dratch, Dominic Fumusa, Jeremy Hays, Seth Herzog, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Ilana Levine, Keira Naughton, Alysia Reiner, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Betsy Wolfe, Josh Radnor, and many more, joined by the kids of SAY.

Proceeds from Paul Rudd's Annual Bowling Benefit will help SAY provide vital programming for kids and teens who stutter, including Camp SAY, a 2-week summer camp, speech therapy, and Confident Voices creative arts curriculum. 'SAY would not be the organization it is today without the support of so many amazing people, like Paul Rudd. This annual Bowling Benefit raises crucial funds, so we never have to turn a family away from our life-changing, and life-saving programs due to financial hardship.' says SAY Executive Director, Noah Cornman.

Paul Rudd discovered SAY while preparing to portray a person who stutters in Three Days of Rain on Broadway. Rudd was coached by SAY Founder, Taro Alexander, and, inspired by the unique and transformative programs SAY offers children and teens who stutter, became an active advocate for the organization. In addition to hosting this annual benefit, Paul Rudd has hosted SAY's Annual Spring Gala, performed with the SAY kids in Confident Voices programming, and he joined SAY's Board of Trustees in 2007, noting, 'I have seen so many amazing kids who stutter discover confidence and self-worth because SAY teaches them that they have a voice that deserves to be heard.'

Over 70 million people stutter worldwide, including 5% of all children. 'Young people who stutter often face daily ridicule, teasing and bullying, and resort to silence to hide their stutter. Many will withdraw from peers, teachers, and society, leaving them feeling isolated and alone,' adds Travis Robertson, SAY's Vice President of Programming. 'Events like Paul Rudd's Bowling Benefit help kids and teens understand that nothing should hold them back from anything they dream of doing.'

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides support, advocacy and life-changing experiences for young people who stutter, ages 3-18. Since 2001, SAY has offered comprehensive and innovative programs that address the physical, social, and emotional impacts of stuttering. Through summer camp, regional day camps, speech therapy and creative arts programming, SAY builds a community of acceptance, friendship, and encouragement where young people who stutter can develop the confidence and communication skills they need to thrive. This year alone, SAY will underwrite over $1,500,000 in programming costs, to ensure access to all children in need. To date, no child has ever been turned away due to a family's inability to pay.

To learn more about SAY and purchase tickets to Paul Rudd's 8th Annual All-Star Bowling benefit, visit SAY.org/RuddBowling/.

