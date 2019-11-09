VIDEO: Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen Act Out Trump's Ukraine Call on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they acted out Trump's Ukraine call.

With Stephen Colbert judging their innocence or guilt, the two actors took on the roles of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky and read lines from the infamous "transcript."

Watch the video below!

Mirren and McKellen star in the upcoming film, The Good Liar.

The Good Liar is an American thriller film directed and produced by Bill Condon and written by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Searle. It stars Ian McKellen as a career con-artist who meets a wealthy widow (Helen Mirren) online, and begins to plan how to steal her fortune.

The film will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on November 15, 2019.





