FROZEN Tour Will Feature a New Anna and Elsa Duet, 'I Can't Lose You'

The national tour of Frozen kicks off today, and it was just announced that it will be featuring a new song!

Composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez has revealed on Twitter that a new Anna and Elsa duet has been added to the show. The two sisters, played by Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler, will perform it onstage.

2nite we launch our Frozen tour and this will be the 1st audience to hear a NEW Anna and Elsa duet called "I Can't Lose You".We were lucky enough to see Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler rehearse it and it gave us all the feels. Hope you guys enjoy it! #FrozenBroadway - Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) November 10, 2019

From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen launches a North American tour, commencing in Schenectady, NY prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records at its New York home, the legendary St. James Theatre. For more information, including a list of currently announced cities, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.

The Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven, as well as Stella Cobb (Young Anna), Alyssa Kim (Young Elsa), Jaiden Klein (Young Elsa), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Anna).

Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Ralph Meitzler, Kelly Methven, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.





