Wake Up With BWW 10/28: ROCKY HORROR Reunion, 13 Film Resumes Casting, and More!

Tim Curry and some of his fellow 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' cast members will reunite for a live stream to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Producer Neil Meron took to Twitter today to announce that the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's '13: The Musical' has resumed casting.

Bette Midler has conjured an all-star cast for her virtual "Hulaween" benefit: In Search of The Sanderson Sisters, A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover. The cast now includes Alex Brightman, Meryl Streep, and more!

1) Netflix Resumes Casting 13: THE MUSICAL Film Adaptation

by TV News Desk

Producer Neil Meron took to Twitter today to announce that the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's '13: The Musical' has resumed casting. . (more...)

2) Tim Curry and Original ROCKY HORROR Cast Members to Reunite For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Tim Curry and some of his fellow 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' cast members will reunite for a live stream to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.. (more...)

3) 8 Spooky Shows to Bring to the (Zoom) Screen for Halloween!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Halloween might look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean that the spirit (pun intended) of the holiday needs to be dimmed! We're rounding up ten plays and musicals that can be brought to the screen for your Halloween Zoom performances!. (more...)

4) Alex Brightman, Meryl Streep & More Join Bette Midler's HULAWEEN

Bette Midler has conjured an all-star cast that's sure to get into mischief as they raise funds for New York Restoration Project (NYRP) at her virtual "Hulaween" benefit: In Search of The Sanderson Sisters, A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.. (more...)

5) Casting Announced For THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE At The Palace Theatre - Sam Tutty, Layton Williams, and More!

After a record breaking on-sale and due to phenomenal public demand, THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE will play a further two dates and will now run from 11th to the 15th November. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guests are Rafeal Casal and Adrienne Warren! Tune in here!

- A Very Brady Musical premieres online today at 7pm. The musical will star Broadway performers Gavin Lee and Kerry Butler, along with a host of other stars. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Simon Boccanegra, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Audra McDonald, Glenn Close, Billy Porter & More Call For You to Vote!

Broadway favorites Lonny Price and Leigh Silverman have come together with the best of Broadway to inspire you to get out there and VOTE. We all might be feeling a little down right now, but there is reason for hope as we inch closer to the election!

Featuring music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, the video features a slew of theatrical legends and Tony winners, including Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, Glenn Close, Shakina Nayfack, Raul Esparza, Ali Stroker, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Ashley Park, and Lindsay Mendez.

Social Butterfly: Watch BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Takeover Our Instagram!

Beetlejuice star Dana Steingold took over our Instagram story yesterday, October 26 to chat about phone banking for Broadway for Biden! Missed all the fun? No worries-- check out highlights from her takeover below!

