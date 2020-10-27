Tim Curry and Original ROCKY HORROR Cast Members to Reunite For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
The livestream takes place on Halloween at 9 p.m. CT.
Tim Curry and some of his fellow "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" cast members will reunite for a live stream to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, CNN reports.
In addition to Curry, original stars Barry Bostwick and Nell Campbell will appear, as well as several others, including Connie Britton, Wilmer Valderrama, Rosario Dawson, Lance Bass, Jason Alexander and David Arquette.
The livestream takes place on Halloween at 9 p.m. CT.
Read more on CNN.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a 1975 musical comedy horror film by 20th Century Fox, produced by Lou Adler and Michael White and directed by Jim Sharman. The screenplay was written by Sharman and actor Richard O'Brien, who is also a member of the cast. The film is based on the 1973 musical stage production The Rocky Horror Show, with music, book, and lyrics by O'Brien. The production is a parody tribute to the Science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1960s. Along with O'Brien, the film stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, and Barry Bostwick and is narrated by Charles Gray with cast members from the original Royal Court Theatre, Roxy Theatre, and Belasco Theatre productions including Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Everything We Know So Far About the 2020 Tony Awards
The lights of Broadway will remain dark for the rest of 2020, but the year will not pass without a celebration of all that happened before the shutdow...
Set Designer Ming Cho Lee Dies at Age 90
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that set designer Ming Cho Lee has died at age 90....
VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Jeremy Jordan Team Up for A FOOTLOOSE Duet!
Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga and pal Tony-nominee, Jeremy Jordan, have blessed us with a virtual duet! Check out the duo below teaming up on 'Almost ...
DEAR EVAN HANSEN, & JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Take Home 2020 Olivier Awards - Full List!
Tonight, the Olivier Awards will be announced in a special online broadcast. We'll be updating the list of nominees LIVE throughout the evening....
WATCH: BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Livestream Concert with Tamika Lawrence, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, and More - Live Now!
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary center around voting activism, premieres tonight on our site ...
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the college category....