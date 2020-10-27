Ten Spooky Shows to Bring to the (Zoom) Screen for Halloween!

Grab your zombie makeup and witches hats because it's time to bring Halloween to the screen.

Halloween might look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean that the spirit (pun intended) of the holiday needs to be dimmed! Halloween, after all, is a holiday where we get together with friends and family, dress up in costumes that we might not wear every day, (though some of us might, especially if you're a theater nerd), and celebrate the spooky, the campy, the fun, and the gory. And what better way to celebrate than by bringing some spooky classics to the "virtual stage".

We're rounding up ten plays and musicals that can be brought to the screen for your Halloween Zoom performances!

The Rocky Horror Show

It would hardly be Halloween without The Rocky Horror Show! The Rocky Horror Show is full of classic, crowd-pleasing, campy theatrical goodness that gets everybody in the Halloween spirit. It would be difficult to find someone who isn't looking to watch a performance of The Rocky Horror show to celebrate Halloween! With songs that everyone knows and plenty of room for virtual creativity, this is one show that is a must for Halloween Zoom readings and performances.

Get the script here.

Listen to the cast album below!

The Addams Family

The first words of the television show's famous theme song are "They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky," and if that doesn't scream Halloween to you, I don't know what does! Good thing there's an equally mysterious and spooky stage version to use for Halloween-themed zoom performances!

See how you can perform the show here.

Carrie

What would Halloween be without a little (fake) blood?! Carrie The Musical has everything we love about Halloween- a bit of campiness, a lot of blood, and everything in between. Traditionally performed with 8 female roles and, 6 males, this show is perfect for a Zoom performance.

Listen here:

Jekyll and Hyde

It's impossible to talk about Halloween without mention of the classic story of good and evil, Jekyll and Hyde. You can either go the play route (perfect for Zoom, performed traditionally with 4 female roles and 6 male roles), or if you want to add music in the mix, go with the musical adaptation!

Check out the musical's cast album below:

Young Frankenstein or Frankenstein

Another Halloween classic is the story of Frankenstein, about a scientist who, through an experiment, brings a gruesome creature to life. This, like Jekyll & Hyde, has both a play version and a musical adaptation: The Victor Gialanella play, featuring a cast of 12, or the comedic musical, Young Frankenstein!

Clue: The Musical

Nothing says Halloween like a classic Whodunit! And there's hardly a more famous whodunit story than Clue, originally a board game and adapted into a 1985 black comedy mystery film. Good thing there's a musical adaptation available for your next Halloween-inspired Zoom performance, perfect for the screen with 8 roles!

Dracula

If you dressed up as a vampire as a kid (or an adult, let's be honest) and said 'I vant to suck your blooood', then good thing there's a play version of the famous story of Dracula for you to perform via Zoom!

See details about the 1996 Steven Dietz play adaptation here.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

I mean, it's a legend for a reason right? The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, the classic spooky tale, originally a gothic story by Washington Irving, has a play adaptation by John Heimbuch and Jon Ferguson featuring a cast of 10, perfect for the virtual stage!

Check it out!

The Mousetrap

The Mousetrap, a murder mystery by Agatha Christie is the longest running show in the West End, and perfect to bring to the screen for a Zoom performance! A classic with a twist ending, featuring a cast of 8, this show is perfect for a Halloween retelling.

Zombie Prom

Anything with Zombie in the title by default is perfect for Halloween, no? Originally an Off-Broadway musical featuring music by Dana P. Rowe and a book and lyrics by John Dempsey, the show features a cast of 10, and provides all the fun scary vibes that are perfect for your next Halloween Zoom performance.

