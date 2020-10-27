Netflix Resumes Casting 13: THE MUSICAL Film Adaptation

Click Here for More Articles on 13

According to a tweet from producer Neil Meron.

Producer Neil Meron took to Twitter today to announce that the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's "13: The Musical" has resumed casting.

See Meron's tweet, featuring the casting call for Archie and performers of all gender identities, below!

13 will be directed by Tamra Davis and Jason Robert Brown will compose new music for the movie, while Robert Horn will adapt the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish.

Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, young Evan Goldman grapples with his parents' divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.

The original cast of "13: The Musical" on Broadway included Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies, Graham Phillips, Allie Trimm, and more.

Casting now resumed for the @netflix movie musical based on the #Broadway show #13. Filming begins in June 2021. See details below. 2021 is looking better already! pic.twitter.com/4K9Uk9nROL - Neil Meron (@neilmeron) October 27, 2020

Check out this link for more information about auditioning.

