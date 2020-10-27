BWW TV: Audra McDonald, Glenn Close, Billy Porter & More Call For You to Vote!

The video also features a song by Shaina Taub.

Broadway favorites Lonny Price and Leigh Silverman have come together with the best of Broadway to inspire you to get out there and VOTE. We all might be feeling a little down right now, but there is reason for hope as we inch closer to the election!

Featuring music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, the video features a slew of theatrical legends and Tony winners, including Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, Glenn Close, Shakina Nayfack, Raul Esparza, Ali Stroker, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Ashley Park, and Lindsay Mendez.

