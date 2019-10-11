Wake Up With BWW 10/11: LINDA VISTA Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, Linda Vista officially opened on Broadway. Read all of the reviews below!

The original Broadway cast recording of Beetlejuice is officially released on CD today!

Al Roker is heading back to the diner for his return to the role of Joe in Waitress! Also announced yesterday was the extension of Jordin Sparks in the role of Jenna!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Reviews are in for the second year of the national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Carolee Carmello in the iconic title role. . (more...)

2) Bailey McCall to Lead WAITRESS on Tour; Full New Cast

The diner is 'Opening Up' with a full cast for the upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the Hilarious Hit Broadway Musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (composer of Love Song and Brave), inspired by Adrienne Shelley's 2007 motion picture. . (more...)

4) Update: Barcelona Dance Company Barred From Performing In Los Angeles

The Latino Theater Company announced today that it has been forced to cancel the two-week run of Spanish performance artist Marta Carrasco's 'Perra de Nadie' that was sponsored by SPAIN arts & culture and scheduled to run Oct. 10 through Oct. 20.. (more...)

5) Al Roker Will Return To WAITRESS and Jordin Sparks Extends Limited Engagement

Al Roker will return to the cast of Waitress as Joe from November 1st through November 24th. Al Roker made his Broadway debut in the role last year. Jordin Sparks will also extend her run as Jenna through November 24th.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Beetlejuice original cast recording is available on CD today!

The Beetlejuice - Original Broadway Cast Recording will be available on CD online and in stores Friday, October 11. The album is currently available for digital download and streaming.

Reviews: Last night, Linda Vista officially opened on Broadway. Read all of the reviews here!

BWW Exclusive: Watch FORBIDDEN BROADWAY Spoof MOULIN ROUGE! and FOSSE/VERDON!

Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway, one of NYC's best-loved and highly anticipated productions, is back this season after a five-year absence.

Spoofs include Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, this season's Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof,, Dear Evan Hansen, and the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivo, Alex Brightman and exciting turns by Bette Midler, Andre De Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and several surprises.

Set Your DVR...

Julie Andrews will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA this morning!

What we're watching: The Cast Of THE LIGHTNING THIEF Visits The Top Of The Empire State Building

All Percy Jackson fans know that Olympus is located on the 600th floor of the Empire State Building, so what better place for the cast of Broadway's The Lightning Thief to meet the press? Check out video of the company atop NYC's most famous building as they previewed songs from the show!

Social Butterfly: Get a Sneak Peek at the Music on Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's New Album 'Back Together'

I did not expect that! @AlfieBoe you've outdone yourself ?! The reaction to the new album has been incredible, as a thank you we wanted to surprise you all with another sneak peak of music.. enjoy! Pre Order #Backtogether today! https://t.co/9TnidX8g8A pic.twitter.com/fdyqbEbRp1 - Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) October 10, 2019

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are teaming up for an all new album! The pair will release the joint album, Back Together, on November 1.

Ball took to Twitter to give fans another sneak peek at the music.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Judy Kaye, who turns 71 today!

Judy Kaye mostly recently played the Dowager Empress in Anastasia on Broadway. Kaye received the 2012 Tony Award for her work as the high-flying Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It and the 1988 Tony for her performance as Carlotta in Phantom of the Opera. Kaye is well-known for many additional stage roles including the original companies of Mamma Mia! and Ragtime.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





