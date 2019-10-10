Review Roundup: Tracy Letts' LINDA VISTA Opens On Broadway - See What The Critics Are Saying!

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts (August: Osage County) returns to Broadway this season with Linda Vista, a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral.

Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery-navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

Directed by Dexter Bullard, the production will feature Ian Barford (Wheeler), Sally Murphy (Margaret), Caroline Neff (Anita), Chantal Thuy (Minnie), Jim True-Frost (Paul), Cora Vander Broek (Jules) and Troy West (Michael).

Let's see what the critics has to say!

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Although it sags a bit in places, it coheres in the end, and Barford and Letts give Wheeler precisely the right amount of rot. The play sees right through this guy, and the view behind him isn't pretty.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: The creep is a middle-aged guy named Dick Wheeler, and the role fits Ian Barford like a well-used boxing glove. He immediately seduces with his wild, irreverent sense of humor, and Letts wraps him up with cutting barbs. "Linda Vista" is one of those boulevard comedies that you don't see on Broadway anymore. Television made them obsolete, and in its opening scenes, "Linda Vista" plays like a great TV pilot.

