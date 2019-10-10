VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at the Music on Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's New Album 'Back Together'
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are teaming up for an all new album! The pair will release the joint album, Back Together, on November 1.
Ball took to Twitter today to give fans another sneak peek at the music. Check out the video below!
I did not expect that! @AlfieBoe you've outdone yourself ?! The reaction to the new album has been incredible, as a thank you we wanted to surprise you all with another sneak peak of music.. enjoy! Pre Order #Backtogether today! https://t.co/9TnidX8g8A pic.twitter.com/fdyqbEbRp1- Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) October 10, 2019
A limited edition signed copy of the CD can be purchased at https://ballandboe.lnk.to/BackTogetherTW.
Ball and Boe are currently starring in Les Miserables - The Staged Concert through November 30 at the Gielgud Theatre.
Michael Ball has received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and the smash hit musical Hairspray. He has sold millions of albums and toured multiple continents across the world.
Alfie Boe is best known for his internationally critically acclaimed performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables, playing the role in the Queen's Theatre in London, the Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary Concert in October 2010, and in the Broadway revival. He most recently starred as Billy Bigelow in the West End production of Carousel in 2017. On Broadway he was most recently seen in the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway.
