Update: Barcelona Dance Company Barred From Performing In Los Angeles

The Latino Theater Company announced today that it has been forced to cancel the two-week run of Spanish performance artist Marta Carrasco's 'Perra de Nadie' that was sponsored by SPAIN arts & culture and scheduled to run Oct. 10 through Oct. 20.

A rep for the company said in a statement yesterday that "Marta and her company were not allowed to enter the U.S. when they arrived this morning, and were instead forced to return to Barcelona."

Today, the company issued an updating, noting: "Marta and 3 gentlemen who accompany her on this tour, flew from Barcelona with an overlay in Seattle where we were denied access to enter the country. Without knowing why they took us to a secluded room, they warned us from touching our phones, they took our passports."

"Security cameras looked to the ground, [and] the atmosphere was hostile, especially in the first hours when they took us each to different rooms to question us. The [asked] several rounds of questions. Later they [told] us that all the documentation was correct but that the Visa that the American Embassy authorized us to be able to work in Los Angeles was not valid. (That statement was a lie according the American Embassy here in Barcelona)"

"Our people gave the Invitation letter where it is explained that the theatre hired us for such price, passports for all etc and to send us the corresponding visas."

"We went with all the documentation, contracts, phones, address of the theatre, where we are staying, etc. After more than 5 hours of interrogation, they grant us 1 call. They make us tell them the information of the person and they call them without our presence."

"They made us sign a document agreeing to the reason of Deportation and they [told] us 'if you don't sign, you will not be allowed to enter the U.S for 5 years.' They started looking for a flight for us and in a very humiliating way, our dance company of 4 [was] accompanied, like criminals by 5 Immigration officers all the way to the Airplane door."

In Perra de Nadie (Nobody's Bitch) a non-dialogue dance theatre piece, internationally celebrated performance artist Marta Carrasco, returns to Latino Theater Company with her new performance.

In the deepest part of everyone, where the underworld of vulnerability, madness, tenderness, and fragility exist, live Lili and her night watchmen, and her endearing vastness blooms. Marta Carrasco is a stage creator, performer, dancer, choreographer and theater teacher of the contemporary scene.

Her creations are influenced by artists such as Mary Wigman, Martha Graham or Pina Bausch, are characterized by an expressionist and grotesque aesthetic. The topics she deals with are close to the darkness and imperfection of the human being.

More info on the production can be found here: https://www.thelatc.org/perradenadie

