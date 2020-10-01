Wake Up With BWW 10/1: FRASIER Cast Reunites on STARS IN THE HOUSE, and More!

Read all about this week's top stories!

The cast of 'Frasier' will return to Stars in the House on Saturday, October 3 at 8 PM ET.

Netflix has released first look photos for its film adaptation of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" starring the late Chadwick Boseman, Tony and Academy Award-winner Viola Davis, and Tony-nominee Colman Domingo.

1) VIDEO: Derek Hough Tries To Smize Like Tyra Banks on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

by Stage Tube

Derek Hough returns to 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' to share how he's kept busy during quarantine. Plus, he talks about making the switch from contestant to a judge on 'Dancing with the Stars.' . (more...)

2) VIDEO: John Lloyd Young Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, September 30 (12pm ET), as he chats with Tony winner John Lloyd Young, who headlines a concert at The Space on October 3 (6pm ET). (more...)

3) The Cast Of FRASIER Will Return To STARS IN THE HOUSE This Weekend

4) VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Talks THE PROM & THE BOYS IN THE BAND

by Stage Tube

James Corden connects with Andrew Rannells, someone he spent a lot of time with early in 2020 making 'The Prom' before COVID-19 reached the US. James asks Andrew about their experience working together, and what it was like to make his directorial debut. And 'The Boys In the Band' star shares what it was like to make a film so personal to him.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch a Trailer For A TIME TO SING: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams

by Stage Tube

Featuring two of America's most celebrated vocalists, Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams, the concert launched the innovative On Stage at the Opera House series, designed to safely bring back live performing arts to the National Cultural Center.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Cheryl Freeman

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 12pm, tune in to Backstage Live with Richard Ridge, with special guests Andy Karl and Orfeh! Tune in here.

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker returns today at 4:30pm with special guest Ifeoma Ike, Esq. Tune in here!

- The Skivvies bring "Classic Undie Rock" with Matt Doyle & Tamika Lawrence to Radio Free Birdland tonight at 7pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Next On Stage: Dance Edition continues tonight at 8pm. Today we meet the Top 3 High School finalists! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: Netflix Releases First Look at MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM Starring Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, and More

Boseman, best known for his performance in Black Panther, passed away late last month at age 43 due to stage IV colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2016.

Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman dazzle in MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, from legendary director George C. Wolfe ?️???

@MaRaineyFilm comes to Netflix 12/18 pic.twitter.com/KE1ULTizDn - The Most (@Most) September 30, 2020

What we're watching: See the First Trailer for Reimagined COME FROM AWAY In Sweden

The international smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY opens at Ostgotateatern in Sweden this month, Check out the first trailer for the production here!

Social Butterfly: John McDaniel Shares New Song About Why You Gotta Vote!

Why should you vote this November? Let John McDaniel count the reasons. Watch as the Grammy and two-time Emmy Award-winner shares a new song about why you should vote.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Christian Borle, who turns 47 today!

Christian Borle won two Tony Awards for his performances in Something Rotten! and Peter and the Starcatcher. He most recently starred in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway, as well as in the Lincoln Center production of Falsettos. Other Broadway credits include Mary Poppins, Legally Blonde, Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Amour, Footloose, and Jesus Christ Superstar. Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd (PBS' "Live at Lincoln Center"), Angels in America (Signature Theatre), Elegies: A Song Cycle (Lincoln Center), and On The Town and Little Me for City Center Encores!. Television credits include "The Gilmore Girls," "Smash," "Masters of Sex," "The Good Wife," "Sofia The First," Disney Junior's "Lucky Duck," "The Sound of Music Live!," and "Peter Pan Live!" Film work includes The Bounty Hunter, Michael Mann's Blackhat.

