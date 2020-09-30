VIDEO: Derek Hough Tries To Smize Like Tyra Banks on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Derek Hough returns to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to share how he's kept busy during quarantine.
Derek Hough returns to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to share how he's kept busy during quarantine. Plus, he talks about making the switch from contestant to a judge on "Dancing with the Stars."
Watch the clip below!
Hough played Corny Collins in 2016's "Hairspray Live!"
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
