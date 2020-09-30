VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Talks THE PROM & THE BOYS IN THE BAND

James Corden connects with Andrew Rannells, someone he spent a lot of time with early in 2020 making "The Prom."

James Corden connects with Andrew Rannells, someone he spent a lot of time with early in 2020 making "The Prom" before COVID-19 reached the US. James asks Andrew about their experience working together, and what it was like to make his directorial debut. And "The Boys In the Band" star shares what it was like to make a film so personal to him.

Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon.



Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and King George III in Hamilton.



He has also been a part of the development of new projects including William Finn and James Lapine's Little Miss Sunshine and Douglas Carter-Beane's Lysistrata Jones.



In addition to voice work early in his career, he also starred on the HBO hit series Girls, NBC's The New Normal, and had recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, The Knick, and Another Period.



On film, he was seen in The Intern, Bachelorette, and more.

