VIDEO: Watch a Trailer For A TIME TO SING: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams

The concert launched the innovative On Stage at the Opera House series, designed to safely bring back live performing arts to the National Cultural Center.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts recently presented its first performance in front of a live audience on one of the Center's famed stages in more than six months.

Featuring two of America's most celebrated vocalists, Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams, the concert launched the innovative On Stage at the Opera House series, designed to safely bring back live performing arts to the National Cultural Center.

Check out the trailer below!

A Time to Sing: An Evening with Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams, explored the healing power of the performing arts and the resilience and hope needed in our current time through a very personal collection of songs performed by Fleming and Williams. With music direction by Rob Mathes, the evening also includes a new song written specially for this concert by Tony Award® nominee Andrew Lippa.

The performance is now available to purchase to watch on demand. Your payment of $15 gives you digital access through 2020. Purchase here: https://www.kennedy-center.org/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You