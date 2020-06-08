In collaboration with pianist Donna Weng Friedman, WQXR presents "Heritage and Harmony," an online concert featuring a number of leading musicians of Asian descent performing works by noted composers of Asian backgrounds, as well as traditional Asian music.

This collection of videos will begin with each musician offering reflections on their heritage and their connection to the composer and the piece they've chosen to play, followed by a performance of the selected piece. Three of the composers featured in the concert -- Conrad Tao, Andrew Cheung and Christopher Tin -- also share their perspective on music and cultural identity in separate videos.

"Heritage and Harmony," will be available for viewing on a dedicated WQXR web page starting Thursday, May 28.

"I don't think there's even been a concert quite like this," said classical pianist Donna Weng Friedman, who created the event in collaboration with media partner WQXR. "This concert is a chance to bring people together through the unifying power of music, ranging from traditional pieces to compelling contemporary compositions, all performed by an amazing group of artists."

Matt Abramovitz, Vice President, WQXR: "We at WQXR share a vision of a more inclusive and equitable future for classical music. Projects like 'Heritage & Harmony' offer a window into a vibrant, diverse classical music scene, which is even more urgent in times like these."

The artists participating in "Heritage and Harmony" are:

Christopher Tin, two-time Grammy award-winning composer

Yoobin Son, flutist with the New York Philharmonic

Conrad Tao, world-renowned pianist/composer

Stefan Jackiw, internationally recognized violinist

Jon Kimura Parker, award-winning pianist

Mariko Anraku, harpist with the Metropolitan Orchestra

Yunah Lee, acclaimed lyric soprano

Soo Bae, noted cellist

Miranda Cuckson, superstar violinist

Anthony Cheung, composer and artistic director of the Talea Ensemble

Donna Weng Friedman, pianist and co-founder of the Her Music/Her Story performance series

The concert will be available on the WQXR website at www.wqxr.org/story/heritage-harmony.

