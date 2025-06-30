WORKERS COMP Storytelling Show Returns to Brooklyn Art Haus This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ian Goldstein and Zach Lennon-Simon Will bring their acclaimed storytelling series Workers Comp back to Brooklyn Art Haus for a one-night-only event on Friday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Workers Comp is a live comedy storytelling show that celebrates the importance of unions through humor, personal stories, and expert interviews. Hosted by Brooklyn-based performers and activists Goldstein and Lennon-Simon, the show blends live comedy with labor organizing to highlight why everyone deserves a union.

This month’s lineup includes Alexis Lambright (UCB), Jameer Pond (The Moth), Joanna Briley (Comedy Laff Fest), and a live interview with members of the Sesame Workers Union. The evening will feature both in-person and livestream ticketing options.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at Brooklyn Art Haus. The venue is located at 24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Ian Goldstein is a comedian and writer whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, and Entertainment Weekly. He has performed for PBS’ Stories From the Stage and at Lincoln Center for the RealAbilities showcase.

Zach Lennon-Simon is a storyteller, filmmaker, and union organizer. He has performed across the East Coast and continues to advocate for workers’ rights following his work in unionizing Hearst Magazines.

