WONDERLAND's Lexie Dorsett Sharp Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Wonderland runs through October 21 at Tuacahn Center for the Arts.

Sep. 10, 2022  
Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Lexie Dorsett Sharptakes over to take you behind the scenes of her day at Wonderland at Tuacahn Center for the Arts.

Lexie Dorsett Sharp is currently playing The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland, Miss Andrew/Bird Woman in Mary Poppins and ensemble/ u/s Pharaoh in Joseph at Tuacahn!

National/International Broadway Tours: School of Rock 1st National Tour (Rosalie), Young Frankenstein (Elizabeth), Elf (Emily Hobbs), The Addams Family (u/s Morticia, u/s, Alice,u/s Grandma). Other favorite select credits: Mamma Mia (Donna), Narrator (Joseph..), Velma (Chicago). Lexie is the proud CEO of Sharp Studios, an audition preparation studio in New York City. She lives in NYC with her husband, Jesse, and dog, Chip! Proud CCM graduate. IG:@lexiedorsettsharp www.LexieDSharp.com

Billed as a modern-day retelling of a classic story, Wonderland follows a woman, Alice, living in current-day New York City, juggling a failing marriage, motherhood, and intense work environment to the point of challenging her own sense of identity. In a dream, she aligns herself with the famed Alice of Alice in Wonderland, hilariously skewing reality, meanwhile working through obstacles of unexpected characters: a Cheshire Cat with a Latin flair, a delightfully dotty Queen of Hearts, and of course, a malicious Mad Hatter. Alice finds a new sense of balance and strength within herself, as she realizes the power of true love. With original music by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Count of Monte Cristo) and lyrics by Jack Murphy.

Bring the whole family to join Alice on her adventures in Wonderland and experience magic and surprises you can only find at Tuacahn!

