WOMEN OF NOTE at the National Opera Center is Rescheduled To April 28

Out of an abundance of caution the fifth concert of North/South Consonance's 40th consecutive season will be held on April 28 instead of March 16, as initially scheduled.

The new information is as follows:

Tuesday, April 28 at 8 PM Marc A. Scorca Hall

National Opera Center 330 7th Avenue, 7th Floor (at 29th Street)

New York, NY 10001 Free Admission (no tickets necessary) http://www.northsouthmusic.org/calendar.asp

The evening of Tuesday April 28, pianist Max Lifchitz will perform music by three generations of women composers from Europe and the Americas.



The following works and composers will be featured:



BETH ANDERSON Belgian Tango

Elizabeth Bell Piano Sonata No. 2

ANNE H. GOLDBERG Damla

DEBRA KAYE Visions

ALISON YUN-FEI JIANG As Birds Bring Forth the Sun

ZIBUOKLE MARTINAITYTE Flashes of Illumination

NILOUFAR NOURBAKHSH Fixed

MAUREEN REYES Clave Cubana

MARGA RICHTER Toccata

CAMILLE VAN LUNEN Boca do inferno

RAIN WORTHINGTON Always Almost



The event will take place at the intimate National Opera Center's Scorca Hall (330 7th Ave at 29th St) in Manhattan. It will start at 8 PM and will end at approximately 9:30 PM. The auditorium is ADA accessible. It will be webcast live through the National Opera Center YouTube Channel.



Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, México's National Symphony Orchestra and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the New York praised commented on his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." He is the director of the New York City based North/South Chamber Orchestra now celebrating its 40th consecutive season. His numerous recordings are widely available through iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and most other music streaming services.





