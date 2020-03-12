WOMEN OF NOTE at the National Opera Center is Rescheduled To April 28
Out of an abundance of caution the fifth concert of North/South Consonance's 40th consecutive season will be held on April 28 instead of March 16, as initially scheduled.
The new information is as follows:
Tuesday, April 28 at 8 PM Marc A. Scorca Hall
National Opera Center 330 7th Avenue, 7th Floor (at 29th Street)
New York, NY 10001 Free Admission (no tickets necessary) http://www.northsouthmusic.org/calendar.asp
The evening of Tuesday April 28, pianist Max Lifchitz will perform music by three generations of women composers from Europe and the Americas.
The following works and composers will be featured:
BETH ANDERSON Belgian Tango
Elizabeth Bell Piano Sonata No. 2
ANNE H. GOLDBERG Damla
DEBRA KAYE Visions
ALISON YUN-FEI JIANG As Birds Bring Forth the Sun
ZIBUOKLE MARTINAITYTE Flashes of Illumination
NILOUFAR NOURBAKHSH Fixed
MAUREEN REYES Clave Cubana
MARGA RICHTER Toccata
CAMILLE VAN LUNEN Boca do inferno
RAIN WORTHINGTON Always Almost
The event will take place at the intimate National Opera Center's Scorca Hall (330 7th Ave at 29th St) in Manhattan. It will start at 8 PM and will end at approximately 9:30 PM. The auditorium is ADA accessible. It will be webcast live through the National Opera Center YouTube Channel.
Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, México's National Symphony Orchestra and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the New York praised commented on his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." He is the director of the New York City based North/South Chamber Orchestra now celebrating its 40th consecutive season. His numerous recordings are widely available through iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and most other music streaming services.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations
Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... (read more)
Equity Releases Statement In Response to Limits on Public Gatherings, Says Assistance is Needed for Arts Workers
Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association, released the following statement in reaction to the District of Columbia, the Bay Area and Wash... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!
Rob McClure took to Instagram this morning to post the first picture of himself in costume as Mrs. Doubtfire! Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews... (read more)