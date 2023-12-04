WOLF HALL Series Adds Harriet Walter & Timothy Spall

Harriet Walter and Timothy Spall have joined the return of the Emmy-nominated Wolf Hall miniseries.

Deadline reports that the pair will join Mark Rylance, Damian Lewis, Jonathan Pryce, Kate Phillips and Lilit Lesser in the upcoming sequel to PBS' miniseries.

The series is currently filming across the U.K. It will consist of six episodes.

Walter will be playing Lady Margaret Pole, alongside Spall as the Duke of Norfolk. Rylance and Lewis will reprise their roles as Thomas Cromwell and English KING Henry VIII, respectively. Jonathan Pryce, Kate Phillips and Lilit Lesser will also return to their roles for the series.

Harriet Walter has received a Laurence Olivier Award as well as numerous nominations including for a Tony Award, three Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She has been seen on Broadway in All's Well that Ends Well and Mary Stuart. Her West End credits include Death of a Salesman, Henry IV, and more.

The series will be based on the final book in Hilary Mantel‘s trilogy, The Mirror and the Light. Production on the new season is slated to begin soon. It will air on PBS through their Masterpiece banner in the U.S., with BBC airing it in the U.K.

The new season will follow the final years of Cromwell's life, ending the story of his journey from being a self-made success to one of the most feared and influential figures of his time.

Upon its premiere in 2015, WOLF HALL won BAFTA Awards, a Golden Globe, and a Peabody Award. Rylance also won a BAFTA Award for best actor for his performance. The series was nominated for five Emmys.

Wolf Hall has also been seen as a play. Most recently, WOLF HALL Parts One & Two were seen on Broadway in 2015. The two-part production was based on Mantel's Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies novels.