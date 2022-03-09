WINDBORNE Comes to Jalopy Theatre: Live And Live-Streamed

The Folk Music Society of New York presents Windborne, March 18th, 2022, at 8:00 PM: live at the Jalopy Theatre, 315 Columbia St., Brooklyn, NY; and live-streamed.



Specializing in close harmony singing, Windborne has a vibrant energy, which is evident in their engaging performance. The four Windborne singers grew up immersed in the traditional song and dance communities of New England and discovered a love of world folk music in their teens. Over the past decade, Windborne has sought out masters of traditional singing styles in the US and around the world to study a variety of vocal music. Through these collaborations, they have developed the vocal agility and authentic sound for which they are known. Their dynamic concert programs include songs from Corsica, the Republic of Georgia, Bulgaria, Quebec, and Basque country, as well as traditional and original American folk music. They believe deeply in the power of music to change hearts. Windborne's concerts are uplifting, inspiring, and thoroughly enjoyable.



Live tickets are $22.00, and streaming tickets are $10.00. Tickets may be purchased through https://www.viewcy.com/e/windborne. All in-person attendees must present proof of full vax.