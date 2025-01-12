WICKED Star Ariana Grande Talks Glinda's 'Pivotal' New Song And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wicked star Ariana Grande recently sat down with the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, to discuss her experiences creating Glinda for the big screen and what fans can expect from the next installment.

In the interview, Ariana revealed that the second film, Wicked: For Good, will feature a new song for Glinda, one she says comes at a 'pivotal' moment in the character's journey.

According to Ariana, the song-- written by composer Stephen Schwartz-- shows "a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

Grande also said it would be 'lovely' if the song will someday finds its way into the stage show. The second film will also include a new song for Elphaba, co-written by Schwartz and Cynthia Erivo.

Grande also discussed shooting the second act's climactic number, "For Good," in which the witches say their final goodbye to one another as their life paths further diverge,

“Shooting ‘For Good’ was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Grande shares. “It was such a long and emotional process. I kind of left my body," she told Variety. "We filmed it over the course of a week, and it stayed with me. I haven’t even seen the final cut yet because I’m not sure I’m ready to feel all of it again.”

Ariana went on to share some other musicals she'd like to see on the big screen next, “I’d love to see The Drowsy Chaperone and Spamalot as movies,” Ariana also name-checked Next to Normal and Avenue Q, as next to get the film treatment, adding that the latter would require some updates.

Hear the full podcast here!

Wicked: For Good, the second part of the musical adaptation, hits theaters on November 21, 2025. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.