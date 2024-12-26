WICKED: FOR GOOD To Feature New Song Co-Written By Cynthia Erivo & Stephen Schwartz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New details are rolling out for Wicked: For Good, the sequel to the record-breaking film adaptation of the beloved musical.

Star Cynthia Erivo recently revealed on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast that she and composer Stephen Schwartz collaborated closely to create an original song for Elphaba, to be featured in the second film.

“I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it’s so special to me,” she said of the song, “When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is.”

Erivo also revealed that the second film would take on a darker, more mature tone as the characters reckon with the events of the first film.

“We’re diving deeper into the consequences of the characters’ choices. The story is richer, and the stakes are higher. It’s not just a continuation; it’s a transformation.”

Wicked is coming to digital platforms on December 31, with the 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD coming on February 4, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.