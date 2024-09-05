WICKED Novel Collector's Edition to Be Released This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of the Wicked movie, HarperCollins will be releasing several special editions of Gregory Maguire's original novel that spawned the hit musical.

First up is the Wicked Collector's Edition, a deluxe hardback edition of the book, featuring green stained edges, a ribbon marker, and an elegant foil-stamped cover. The book will hit shelves on September 24, nearly two months before the release of the film. The book can be pre-ordered on Amazon, where a preview video of the book is available.

Another edition is the Wicked movie tie-in, a trade paperback with a cover replicating the poster art of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's outstretched hands. This one will be available October 1, 2024.

Additionally, HarperCollins will release a special box set of the entire Wicked series- which includes "Son of a Witch," "A Lion Among Men," and "Out of Oz- on October 1. Pre-order here.

Next March, Maguire will also release "Elphie: A Wicked Childhood," a new prequel that tells the story of young Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West. Pre-order that book here.

Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West was first published in 1995, and was made into a global phenomenon of a musical in 2003.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. Recently, a new featurette was released highlighting the friendship of Elphaba and Glinda in the film, which you can watch.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025.