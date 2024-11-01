WICKED Los Angeles Premiere to Be Livestreamed by Fandango and E! News

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fandango, the online movie ticketing service, and E! News, the global multiplatform brand, have joined forces to give fans a front-row seat to an immersive livestream of the most anticipated movie premiere of the year for Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event, Wicked, on November 9th from 4pm to 6pm PT/ 7pm to 9pm ET, live from Los Angeles. The livestream will be broadcast across E! News’ digital platforms, Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes video and social platforms, reaching a combined audience of more than 100 million entertainment fans.

“E! News’” Justin Sylvester and “Access Hollywood’s” Zuri Hall, the latter of whom is also a new contributor to Fandango, will provide fans a unique VIP viewing experience of the Wicked premiere’s red carpet with live celebrity interviews, exclusive movie clips and in-depth coverage of the biggest stories surrounding Wicked -- all from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, the E! CreatorCam with “E! News The Rundown’s” Erin Lim Rhodes will be live on TikTok and Instagram, providing fans with an interactive front-row seat to all the red-carpet action. Also, Fandango will give fans instant access to purchase tickets for Wicked, debuting in theaters on November 22nd.

Fans can tune in to the co-hosted livestream across a vast portfolio of digital, social, and broadcast platforms, including Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, E! Online, E! News and the E! News App, Access Hollywood, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Tickets for Universal Pictures’ Wicked are on sale now on Fandango, including a one-of-a-kind Popular Poster Pack bundle that includes two tickets to see Wicked in theaters, an exclusive printing of a special, limited-edition Wicked physical poster and Wicked digital copy on Fandango at Home when available. Movie fans can also join the new Fandango Fanclub rewards program for $9.99 per month and take advantage of the limited-time offer of two free movie tickets after a 7-day free trial.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!