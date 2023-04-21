WHITE WAVE Dance to Present 2023 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL in June

On Thursday, June 22nd, WHITE WAVE Dance celebrates their 22nd Anniversary season of the DUMBO Dance Festival with a GALA Opening that heralds the most anticipated four-day festival of contemporary dance in the greater New York City region. Committed to developing dance as an important art form, WHITE WAVE scours the globe in search of the most innovative of today's dance makers, both emerging and established, and brings them to Brooklyn for one extended weekend. For four nights and three days, dance lovers will experience a veritable cornucopia of the best of contemporary dance. DDF is committed to advancing the best of dance by providing on-stage and behind-the-scene opportunities for 55 dance troupes from across America and around the globe, allowing audiences to experience, first-hand, the incomparable vitality of the New York dance scene.

"This is a festival about opportunities," says Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director of White Wave Dance. "The DUMBO Dance Festival provides an opportunity for over 300 performing artists to showcase their work. Further, it offers New York audiences the chance to participate in one of the most diverse displays of leading-edge choreography and excellence at an affordable price."

GALA Opening Night: June 22 at 7PM

This year WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company celebrate 35th Anniversary!

The 2023 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL will kick off with WHITE WAVE's Opening Night GALA Celebration on Thursday, June 22nd at 7:00 pm. The evening will be hosted by Jessica Davidson & Carmine Marinaro, Co-Chairs, Gala Host Committee.

WHITE WAVE Dance will be honoring Jennifer Muller, she was a seminal creative influence for over 50 years, performing for José Limón and Louis Falco, launching her own company, Jennifer Muller/The Works, and building JMTW to such renowned success that it was dubbed the "American ambassador of dance" by The NY Times after countless international tours, and Danni Gee, Former Principal Dancer with Philadanco and Alvin Ailey, and current Director of Programming for The Joyce Theater who has championed and supported WHITE WAVE's artistic vision for many years.

Their opening remarks will be followed by six stunning contemporary dance troupes: Battery Dance, Limon Dance Company(tba), Yoshiko Chuma & The School Of Hard Knocks, Buglisi Dance Theatre, Jennifer Muller / The Works, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company.

After the performances the audience will enjoy a reception with a buffet dinner of fine Korean cuisine and a fabulous raffle (including gourmet wine baskets, "Dinner for Two" at local DUMBO eateries, and much more)!

Tickets are $100 and $250 (VIP seating) per person; all proceeds raised will directly offset WHITE WAVE's production costs for their 2023/24 Season.

GALA & Festival Tickets can be purchased at https://whitewavedance.networkforgood.com/events/56063-2023-dumbo-dance-festival

More info at www.whitewavedance.org

Questions? Please contact WHITE WAVE at wwyskdc@gmail.com or call at 718-855-8822!

2023 DDF features 55 contemporary dance troupes combining over 300 artists who will present solo, chamber, and full-scale works. Dancers from across the United States, and internationally from Italy, Germany, Japan and South Korea will join the New York's active dance community to offer the full range of new directions in dance in the 21st century.

Special Performance Opportunities:

In this anniversary year, the roster of companies includes:

Julia Ramirez + dancers, Elise Knudson plus, Ballet Hartford, Brooklyn, Amos Pinhasi, Ramona Sekulovic,

Suzzanne Ponomarenko Dance, Columbia Repertory Dance Company, Li Chiao-Ping Dance Company,

TalubaDance, Dmitri Peskov and Jung Ah Yoon, Zehnder Dance, Freespace Dance, Animus Movement,

Company | E, University of Arizona School of Dance, Earth&Rainbow, American Swiss Ballet Company,

ella mccauley dance, Fellow Travelers Performance Group, Alfonse Napolitano, Alexandra Tiso - Moments in Movement,

University of Kentucky Dance, Koin & Co, Ali Koinoglou, NU-World Contemporary Danse Theatre, Tec Dance Company,

Andamio, The Kingdom Dance Company, KT COLLECTIVE Dance Company, Alison Cook Beatty Dance, Leiphia, MONICA FARNE' DANCE COMPANY, More Fish, RyderDance, Six Degrees Dance, Smutek Dance, The DynamitExperience, and Special invited companies for Gala Opening night Yoshiko Chuma & The School Of Hard Knocks and Buglisi Dance Theatre, their hosting company WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company.

Grand Finale: Sunday, June 25th 6PM

For the Festival Grand Finale, nine companies will present works, including: Julia Ramirez + dancers, American Swiss Ballet Company, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, RyderDance, Alfonse Napolitano, Alison Cook Beatty Dance, The DynamitExperience, Tec Dance Company.

2023 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL Performance Schedule:

GALA OPENING NIGHT

Thursday, June 22 @ 7 PM

· Battery Dance, NY

· Limon Dance Company, NY

· Yoshiko Chuma & The School Of Hard Knocks, NY

· Buglisi Dance Theatre, NY

· Jennifer Muller / The Works, NY

· WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, NY

Friday, June 23 @ 7 PM

· Li Chiao-Ping Dance Company, WI

· Neta Kinetics, NY

· Suzzanne Ponomarenko Dance, NY

· Dmitri Peskov and Jung Ah Yoon, UT/Korea

· American Swiss Ballet Company, NY

· Amos Pinhasi, NY

· Elise Knudson plus, NY

· Fellow Travelers Performance Group, LA

· Tec Dance Company, NL

Saturday, June 24 @ 4 PM

· Animus Movement, Colorado

· TalubaDance, NJ

· Zehnder Dance, MA

· NU-World Contemporary Danse Theatre, NY

· Andamio, San Jose

· Columbia Repertory Dance Company, SC

· Ramona Sekulovic, Germany

· Ballet Hartford, CT

· University of Arizona School of Dance, AZ

Saturday, June 24 @ 6 PM

· The Kingdom Dance Company, NY

· Ali Koinoglou, NY

· Smutek Dance, MI

· Company | E, DC

· Zehnder Dance, MA

· KT COLLECTIVE Dance Company, NC

· Earth&Rainbow, JAPAN

· Columbia Repertory Dance Company, SC

· WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, NY

Sunday, June 25 @ 4 PM

· MONICA FARNE' DANCE COMPANY, ITALY

· University of Kentucky Dance, KY

· ella mccauley dance, Virginia

· Six Degrees Dance, NY

· More Fish, NY

· Leiphia, CA

· Freespace Dance, NJ

· Alexandra Tiso - Moments in Movement, PA

· Koin & Co, NY

GRAND FINALE

Sunday, June 25 @ 6 PM

· Julia Ramirez + dancers, NJ

· American Swiss Ballet Company, NY

· WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, NY

· RyderDance, NY

· Alfonse Napolitano, NJ

· Alison Cook Beatty Dance, NY

· The DynamitExperience, NY

· Tec Dance Company, NL

Each companies BIO and piece info, please visit www.whitewavedance.org.

ABOUT WHITE WAVE

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company (WHITE WAVE) strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Their mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education. Artistic Director Young Soon Kim's vision is expansive, challenging the threshold of dance, music, theater and visual art, surging forward to create new possibilities. Ms. Kim creates works of vision and movement language in reverence and awe of novelty that challenge and broaden the boundaries of dance. We provide both emerging and established choreographers/companies with a NYC venue where they can congregate, create, rehearse and present new dance works through their festivals.

www.whitewavedance.org.

Mission and a brief history of WHITE WAVE

Founded by Korean-born Young Soon Kim in 1988, the WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company is dedicated to inspiring audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. We constantly strive to be a potent stimulus for progress and evolution within the dance/arts world. By producing dance concerts, festivals, and educational activities, WHITE WAVE Dance provides both nascent and seasoned choreographers/companies with an encouraging environment where they can create, collaborate, and present new works in the undisputed capital of world dance, New York City.

WHITE WAVE created DDF in 2001 in response to the dance community's need for performance opportunities that would not only present, but also produce, the work of rising choreographers at minimal expense for the artist. The festival is now recognized as New York's most prestigious gathering of pioneering choreography, encouraging experimentation, creativity, and originality.

To date, WHITE WAVE Dance has proudly presented over 3,000 choreographers/dance companies and over 22,500 performers to a total of more than 90,500 audience members.

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director of WHITE WAVE Dance, is a nationally and internationally acclaimed choreographer, whose work has been hailed for its exhilarating, visually stunning, and emotionally rich phrases and textures.

In addition to her role as a performer and Artistic Director, Ms. Kim created a series of dance festivals soon after inaugurating the WHITE WAVE John Ryan Theater in DUMBO, Brooklyn, in 2001.

She has since become one of the most recognized producers/curators in New York City. Ms. Kim has also served as a juror for New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in 2006 and for the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council in 2014.

After the World première at the 2017 La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival, WHITE WAVE Dance's Canadian première of "iyouuswe" (read as I-You-Us-We-two) at the 2018 Vancouver International Dance Festival was a resounding success! WHITE WAVE presented "Eternal NOW" at their enormously successful 2019 tour to Korea and China. In Gwanju, Korea, they performed at a special event at the Asian Cultural Center, one of the most prestigious arts complexes in all of Asia. There they participated at the Opening Celebration of the 2019 FINA World Championship Masters' Games, a sporting event that rivals the Olympics. Following that, they flew to China to perform at the Ningbo Cultural Plaza, as part of a China-US Cultural Exchange program. Dazzled sold-out audiences greeted us at every performance!

During the Summer/Fall 2021, Young Soon Kim continually created "iyouuswe II, A Dance Film" and a stage version of the production.

In October 2021, WHITE WAVE Dance presented three free performances of their newest production, iyouuswe II (I-You-Us-We-Two), on October 9 and 30, 2021 at DUMBO Archway, and two shows at the Home of WHITE WAVE Dance at 5pm as part of the City Artist Corps Grant Initiative.

"iyouuswe II, A Dance Film" was selected as finalist for the 2022 Cannes International Film Festival, Paris International Short Festival, Vancouver Independent Film Festival and an OFFICIAL SELECTION at the 2021 London International Short Film Festival, Espoo Digi-Dance International Film Festival (Finland) and Experimental, Dance, Music Film Festival (Canada).

Please visit www.whitewavedance.org for more information about the

OPENING NIGHT GALA and DUMBO Dance Festival.

#