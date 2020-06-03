WE ARE FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Documentary Release Postponed

The release of the upcoming original documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, which was set to premiere next Friday, June 5th on Hulu, has been postponed in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests. A new release date will be announced shortly.

The group posted the announcement to their official Twitter page earlier today:



Black Lives Matter. We will be postponing the release of the #WeAreFreestyleLoveSupreme documentary and look forward to sharing it with you in the future. Today, take action: https://t.co/OX7A2SsiUb pic.twitter.com/uyj7zmkcvq - FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (@freestylelove) June 3, 2020

The film features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Thomas Kail.

Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale.

Filmmaker Andrew Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks-unaware of how their story would unfold. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant run on Broadway. Both poignant and inspired, We Are FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers.

The documentary was directed by Andrew Fried and produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny & Jon Steingart, Jill Furman, Sarina Roma, Fried and Endeavor Content.

Watch the trailer below!

Related Articles