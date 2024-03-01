WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Cancels March 1 Performance

The new Broadway musical “Water for Elephants” has canceled its Friday, March 1 performance due to technical difficulties. Performances are expected to resume for the March 2 matinée performance.

Audience members who purchased tickets through an official ticketing source are advised to contact their point of purchase for a full refund.

About Water for Elephants

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice, a score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.



After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.