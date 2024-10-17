Video: Sean Stack Talks WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Survival Jobs Podcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo chat with Sean Stack, who is currently starring in the hit Broadway production of Water for Elephants at the Imperial Theater.

Sean shares not only about his favorite survival job experiences during his journey to Broadway, but also about why Water for Elephants is so important during these tumultuous times we are living in, where he was when she received the call he would be making his Broadway debut in the Tony nominated show, and how he practices self care after performing 8 grueling shows a week.

Before closing out with a fun game of Tony Award Best Musical Trivia, the Miami Native shares why teachers are so important in the development of young artists and how he spent three weeks in Mexico vacationing with the iconic Julia Murney.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason chatting about the incredible “The Tony Awards: A Celebration of Excellence in Theatre” table top book written by Eila Mell with a foreword by the legendary Audra McDonald now available everywhere you get your books!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!