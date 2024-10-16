News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Network for Victim Recovery DC Will Host Talkback at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

The talkback will be held after the 3pm matinee on Sunday, October 27th

By: Oct. 16, 2024
Network for Victim Recovery DC will host a talkback following an upcoming performance of Water For Elephants.

This year, NVRDC has partnered with the Broadway proudction to create resources for audience members on the importance of trauma-informed storytelling, and how to support survivors of domestic violence.  Following the 3pm matinee on Sunday, October 27th, join NVRDC Executive Director, Bridgette Stumpf, and Deputy Director, Lindsey Silverberg, as they talk about trauma-informed storytelling.

Plus, you can join in afterward at P.S. Kitchen for a specialized drink in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month!

In addition, NVRDC is offering a special code to get discount tickets for Water For Elephants. Click here and use the code RECOVERY (pink seats only) to support. 





