WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Jodi Benson - Live at 5pm ET!
Jodi Benson is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!
It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his new show, Ten Minute Tidbits, at 5pm ET!
This week's guest is Jodi Benson!
Watch the latest episode with Eva Noblezada below!
@hispencerglass sits down with @livevamaria on TEN MINUTE TIDBITS.
A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Oct 15, 2020 at 2:19pm PDT
On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!
Jodi Benson is an American actress, voice actress and singer. She is best known for providing the voice of Disney's Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid franchise.
About It's the Day of the Show Y'All
The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Betty Buckley Demands Trump Stops Using 'Memory' at Rallies- 'Your Presidency is the Very Antithesis of Art'
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, the Trump campaign continued its use of the song 'Memory' from ...
Actors' Equity Comments On SAG-AFTRA Members Condemning the Union's Raiding of Equity Employers
Actors Equity has released the following roundup of quotes addressing SAG-AFTRA members who are speaking out against the union's battle with Equity. ...
Photos/Video: First Look at the Russian Premiere of CHESS The Musical
On October 17, Chess the Musical made its Russian premiere at the MDM Theatre, Moscow....
Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
Her concert re-airs today at 3pm and is now available On Demand, get your tickets here!...
BEETLEJUICE Will Premiere in South Korea in 2021
It has been confirmed that the first Korean production of Beetlejuice, performed in the Korean language, will come to Seoul, South Korea next year....
Beth Malone, Wayne Brady, Lillias White, Adam Pascal, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Join the Seth Concert Series
Beth Malone, Wayne Brady, Lillias White, Adam Pascal, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth ...