Zooming In...
Click Here for More Articles on Zooming In...

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Lauren Ridloff

May. 26, 2018  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Lauren Ridloff!

Quick Facts About Lauren:

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

The Role: Sarah Norman in Children of a Lesser God

Up Against: Glenda Jackson (Three Tall Women), Condola Rashad (Saint Joan), Amy Schumer (Meteor Shower)

Did You Know?: This role marks lauren's Broadway debut!

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Lauren Ridloff

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Lauren Ridloff

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Lauren Ridloff

Photos by Walter McBride

Watch below as Lauren tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Lauren Ridloff
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles


8 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS or MEAN GIRLS for Best Musical...


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Richard Ridge Chats Up the Stars at the Outer Critics Circle Awards!
  • BWW TV: Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe, and Cast Are Learning HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING!
  • BWW Exclusive: THE BAND'S VISIT Takes DC! Go Behind the Scenes of the Cast's Trip to the Tiny Desk!
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Renee Fleming
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Clint Ramos
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Andrew Garfield

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       