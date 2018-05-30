Zooming In...
Click Here for More Articles on Zooming In...

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Brian Tyree Henry

May. 30, 2018  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Brian Tyree Henry!

Quick Facts About Brian:

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

The Role: William in Lobby Hero

Up Against: Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two), Michael Cera (Lobby Hero), Nathan Lane (Angels in America), David Morse (Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh)

Did You Know?: Brian made his Broadway debut as an original cast member of The Book of Mormon.

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Brian Tyree Henry

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Brian Tyree Henry

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Brian Tyree Henry

Photos by Walter McBride

Watch below as Brian and his Tony-nominated co-star Michael Cera tell us all about want this nomination means to them, how they're preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Brian Tyree Henry
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles


4 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or COME FROM AWAY for Best Long-Running Show...


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Hailey Kilgore Makes a Dessert Fit for the Gods!
  • BWW TV: #SupportingCast- PRETTY WOMAN Production Stage Manager, Thomas Recktenwald
  • BWW TV: Richard Ridge Chats Up the Stars at the Outer Critics Circle Awards!
  • BWW TV: Skylar Astin, Betsy Wolfe, and Cast Are Learning HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING!
  • BWW Exclusive: THE BAND'S VISIT Takes DC! Go Behind the Scenes of the Cast's Trip to the Tiny Desk!
  • BWW TV: Celebrate the Best of Off-Broadway Backstage at the Obie Awards!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       