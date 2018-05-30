WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Brian Tyree Henry

Click Here for More Articles on Zooming In...

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Brian Tyree Henry!

Quick Facts About Brian:

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play



The Role: William in Lobby Hero

Up Against: Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two), Michael Cera (Lobby Hero), Nathan Lane (Angels in America), David Morse (Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh)

Did You Know?: Brian made his Broadway debut as an original cast member of The Book of Mormon.

Watch below as Brian and his Tony-nominated co-star Michael Cera tell us all about want this nomination means to them, how they're preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

