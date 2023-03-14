Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WASHINGTON WOMEN Has its New York Premiere Performance at Lehman College

The performance is on March 29.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Essential Voices USA, Judith Clurman, Music Director and Conductor, announce the New York Premiere performance of Washington Women during International Women's Month - March 29, 2023 at 1PM - at the Lovinger Theater at Lehman College, Bronx, New York. Essential Voices USA will be joined by the Celia Cruz High School Chorus - Bill Stanley, director, James Cunningham, Piano and Raman Ramakrishnan, Cello. The event is being produced by The Celia Cruz Bronx High School for Music, Jerrod Mabry, Principal.

Washington Women is a new collection of choral songs by David Chase and Judith Clurman. It is scored for mixed chorus, piano and cello. The texts are taken from speeches, opinions, and interviews of sixteen remarkable women from across the political spectrum, all of whom spent part of their lives associated with Washington DC - First Ladies, Senators, Congresswomen, Supreme Court Justices, Secretaries of State, Vice President, and Speaker of the House of Representatives: Abigail Adams, Madeleine Albright, Barbara Bush, Laura Bush, Shirley Chisholm, Hilary Rodham Clinton, Betty Ford, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kamala Harris, Elena Kagan, Michelle Obama, Sandra Day O'Connor, Nancy Pelosi, Condoleezza Rice, Eleanor Roosevelt, Margaret Chase Smith. The singers of Essential Voices USA are joined by pianist Lee Musiker and cellist Raman Ramakrishnan. The World Premiere performance of Washington Women took place on July 1, 2022, when six movements were performed on National Public Radio's Tiny Desk Concerts. The recording, on Acis (APL27921), can be streamed on all platforms. The published score is available through Hal Leonard (HL00329483).




