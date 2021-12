Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards; First Standings Announced!

Voting is now open for the 2021 first ever, by popular demand, BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards - celebrating theatre all across NYC!

Check out the current rankings below!

The 2021 Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021. Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

Voting is now open through December 31st. Winners will be announced in January!

The 2021 Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Off-Broadway:

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Cassandra McCall Endicott - STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021 16%

Courtney Hansen - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - 2021 12%

Sarita Fellows - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - 2021 12%

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Christopher Metzger - VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021 31%

Bree O'Connor - NELLIE AND THE WOMEN OF BLACKWELL - 2021 15%

Susanne Houstle - ANNA KARENINA: A RIFF - 2021 13%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Brian Childers - LOVE QUIRKS - 2021 24%

Nick Flatto - STRANGER SINGS!: THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021 20%

Marshall Pailet - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - 2021 13%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Ashley Olivea Teague - ANNA KARENINA: A RIFF - 2021 23%

Robert W. Schneider - SEESAW - 2021 23%

Dev Bondarin - MARGUERITE - 2021 22%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Steven Fisher - THE LAST BOY...A NEW PLAY WITH MUSIC - 2021 24%

Leah C. Gardiner - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - 2021 12%

Josh Lacovelli - THE TRIAL ON THE POTOMAC - 2021 9%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Mara Lieberman - VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021 35%

Jessica Schechter - NELLIE AND THE WOMEN OF BLACKWELL - 2021 16%

Channie Waites - THE IN BETWEEN OF FULLNESS, PEOPLES THEATRE PROJECT - 2021 7%

Best Direction Of A Streaming Play Or Musical

Channie Waites - THE IN BETWEEN OF FULLNESS - 2021 9%

Jerry Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - 2021 8%

Jessica Ryan - MT SHORT'S: HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL - 2021 8%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Jesse Scott - STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021 20%

Aja M. Jackson - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - 2021 14%

Stephanie P Freed - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - 2021 9%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Ebony Burton, Keith A. Truax - VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021 28%

Rachael N. Blackwell - RATHSKELLER: A MUSICAL ELIXIR - 2021 18%

Ethan Steimel - SEESAW - 2021 12%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Mark Childers - LOVE QUIRKS - 2021 23%

Jonathan Hogue - STRANGER SINGS!: THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021 20%

Alex Wyse & Ben Fankhauser - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - 2021 16%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Gwen Kingston - ANNA KARENINA: A RIFF - 2021 58%

Anton Dudley - MARGUERITE - 2021 42%

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

BRILLIANT: A NEW MUSICAL - 2021 17%

A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - 2021 16%

LOVE QUIRKS - 2021 15%

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

RATHSKELLER: A MUSICAL ELIXIR - 2021 39%

ANNA KARENINA: A RIFF - 2021 27%

MARGUERITE - 2021 19%

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021 17%

THE LAST BOY...A NEW PLAY WITH MUSIC - 2021 15%

WITH A LITTLE HELP...IT'S JOHN BELUSHI - 2021 15%

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021 35%

REVOLUTION: TWO STORIES WITH THE SAME ENDING - 2021 12%

NELLIE AND THE WOMEN OF BLACKWELL - 2021 12%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Seth Bisen-Hersh - LOVE QUIRKS - 2021 27%

Jonathan Hogue - STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021 20%

Alex Wyse & Ben Fankhauser - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - 2021 19%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Will Turner, Terea Lotz, Yan Li, Christie Baugher - ANNA KARENINA: A RIFF - 2021 55%

Michael Cooper - MARGUERITE - 2021 45%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Ashley Marinelli - STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021 19%

Stephanie Klemons - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - 2021 16%

Camile Brown - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - 2021 13%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Grace Rudd - RATHSKELLER: A MUSICAL ELIXIR - 2021 39%

Caitlin Belcik - SEESAW - 2021 20%

Deidre Goodwin - NO STRINGS - 2021 19%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Savannah-Lee Mumford - STRANGER SINGS!: THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021 9%

Lauren Testerman - LOVE QUIRKS - 2021 8%

Jack Zulo - WITH A LITTLE HELP...IT'S JOHN BELUSHI - 2021 7%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Cady Huffman - MARGUERITE - 2021 15%

Cassidy Hamilton - RATHSKELLER: A MUSICAL ELIXIR - 2021 14%

Casey Lamont - RATHSKELLER: A MUSICAL ELIXIR - 2021 12%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Dean Trevisani - THE LAST BOY...A NEW PLAY WITH MUSIC - 2021 9%

Nick Mauldin - TRIAL ON THE POTOMAC - 2021 7%

Adrienne C. Moore - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ( - 2021 6%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Katherine Winter - VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021 18%

Petrina Ampeire - REVOLUTION: TWO STORIES WITH THE SAME ENDING - 2021 12%

Lisa Ryan - VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021 12%

Best Performance In A Streaming Musical

Alex Newell - DREAMGIRLS ON CLUBHOUSE - 2021 19%

Ryann Redmond - MT SHORT'S: HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL - 2021 13%

Holly Block - SAFE & SOUND THE MUSICAL - 2021 11%

Best Performance In A Streaming Play

J.J. Miller - ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - 2021 9%

Iliana Guibert - VOICES FROM A PANDEMIC - 2021 9%

Matthew Vazquez - THE IN BETWEEN OF FULLNESS - 2021 7%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 2021 24%

LOVE QUIRKS - 2021 19%

STRANGER SINGS!: THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021 17%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

SEESAW - 2021 28%

ANNA KARENINA: A RIFF - 2021 26%

MARGUERITE - 2021 17%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

THE LAST BOY...A NEW PLAY WITH MUSIC - 2021 20%

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - 2021 18%

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - 2021 13%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021 37%

NELLIE AND THE WOMEN OF BLACKWELL (INFINITE VARIETY PRODUCTIONS) - 2021 13%

REVOLUTION: TWO STORIES WITH THE SAME ENDING - 2021 9%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

James Ortiz - STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021 21%

Wilson Chin - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - 2021 14%

Elizabeth Chaney - SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL - 2021 10%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Ebony Burton, Lina Younes, Sadra Tehrani - VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021 48%

Susanne Houstle - ANNA KARENINA: A RIFF - 2021 23%

Dan Stearns - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - 2021 9%

Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Broadway)

Ronnie Marmo - I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M LENNY BRUCE - 2021 19%

Sophia Frank - MEDEA/BRITNEY - 2021 18%

Priyanka Shetty - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - 2021 16%

Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Off Broadway)

Cady Huffman - MARGUERITE - 2021 78%

Daniel Damiano - AMERICAN TRANQUILITY - 2021 22%

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Megan 'Deets' Culley - STRANGER SINGS!: THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021 25%

Twi McCallum - A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET - 2021 16%

Megumi Katayama - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - 2021 11%

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Mark Van Hare - VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021 39%

Caroline Eng - MARGUERITE - 2021 20%

Courtney Seyl - REVOLUTION: TWO STORIES WITH THE SAME ENDING - 2021 11%

Best Sound Design Of A Streaming Play Or Musical

Olivia Murphy - THE IN BETWEEN OF FULLNESS - 2021 22%

Jessie Dorsey - EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - 2021 15%

Caroline Eng - AMERICAN ARCANA - 2021 9%

Best Streaming Musical

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - 2021 32%

SAFE & SOUND THE MUSICAL - 2021 20%

THE PERFECT FIT: LIVE IN CONCERT FROM NEW WORLD STAGES - 2021 15%

Best Streaming New Musical

MT SHORT'S: HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL - 2021 19%

THE PERFECT FIT: LIVE IN CONCERT FROM NEW WORLD STAGES - 2021 17%

THE DUCHESS CARPATHIA BOUFFRAY, ALTERNATIVE FAQS - 2021 14%

Best Streaming New Play

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - 2021 13%

VOICES FROM A PANDEMIC - 2021 13%

THE IN BETWEEN OF FULLNESS - 2021 11%

Best Streaming Play

THE IN BETWEEN OF FULLNESS - 2021 18%

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - 2021 17%

EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - 2021 11%

Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Broadway)

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION - 2021 28%

TRIAL ON THE POTOMAC - 2021 25%

THE SUPER CRAZY FUNTIME SHOW - 2021 19%

Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Off Broadway)

NELLIE AND THE WOMEN OF BLACKWELL - 2021 28%

MARGUERITE - 2021 19%

WHEREFORE ART THOU JULIET? - 2021 16%

Best Video Editing Of A Streaming Play Or Musical

Anthony Wayne & Kendrell Bowman - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - 2021 17%

Elizabeth Jerjian / Holly Block - SAFE & SOUND THE MUSICAL - 2021 17%

Aaron Milus/ Eric Bachaus - MT SHORT'S: HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL - 2021 13%