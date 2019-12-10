Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatres and performers are recognized!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
Voting is now open and will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theater in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever.
Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
United States
International
|Sydney
|Austria
|Brazil
|Calgary
|Denmark
|Germany
|Italy
|Mexico
|Montreal
|Netherlands
|Norway
|Ottawa
|Philippines
|Sweden
|Vancouver
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Broadway's smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Final... (read more)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE is Available to Purchase on Amazon Prime
Last night, Nickelodeon aired The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage, a filmed version of the Broadway musical, which reunited members of the original c... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Rene Auberjonois Has Died at 79
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Rene Auberjonois, a stage and screen actor best known for his work on Star Trek, has died. According to Varie... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Tries To Name Alanis Morissette Lyrics In A Word Association Game!
You oughta know that we're quizzing the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill on their knowledge of the lyrics of Alanis Morissette's music! At the sh... (read more)
Breaking: Jason Gotay, Arielle Jacobs & More Will Star in BETWEEN THE LINES Musical
Producer Daryl Roth announced today full casting for the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines . The production will star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin... (read more)