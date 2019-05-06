Vote For BWW's Theatre Fans' Choice Awards: HADESTOWN and OKLAHOMA Lead Best Musical and Revival!

Voting is open and continues for the BroadwayWorld Theater Fans' Choice Awards!

Now in our 17th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.

There's 28 days to go!

Best Book of a Musical

Anais Mitchell - Hadestown - 25%

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin - The Prom - 16%

Robert Horn - Tootsie - 15%

Best Choreography

Spencer Liff - Head Over Heels - 16%

David Neumann - Hadestown - 13%

Casey Nicholaw - The Prom - 13%

Best Costume Design

Bob Mackie - The Cher Show - 25%

Arianne Phillips - Head Over Heels - 13%

William Ivey Long - Beetlejuice - 12%

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin - Hadestown - 33%

Casey Nicholaw - The Prom - 11%

Stephen Brackett - Be More Chill - 10%

Best Direction of a Play

Bartlett Sher - To Kill a Mockingbird - 28%

Sam Mendes - The Ferryman - 18%

Joe Mantello - The Boys in the Band - 11%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

George Salazar - Be More Chill - 16%

Patrick Page - Hadestown - 13%

Andre De Shields - Hadestown - 10%

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Andrew Rannells - The Boys in the Band - 15%

Gideon Glick - To Kill a Mockingbird - 8%

Jeremy Jordan - American Son - 8%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Amber Gray - Hadestown - 21%

Bonnie Milligan - Head Over Heels - 13%

Stephanie Hsu - Be More Chill - 12%

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Celia Keenan-Bolger - To Kill a Mockingbird - 40%

LaTanya Richardson Jackson - To Kill a Mockingbird - 9%

Mercedes Ruehl - Torch Song - 9%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Santino Fontana - Tootsie - 23%

Reeve Carney - Hadestown - 17%

Alex Brightman - Beetlejuice - 13%

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Jeff Daniels - To Kill a Mockingbird - 17%

Bryan Cranston - Network - 14%

Jeremy Pope - Choir Boy - 10%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block - The Cher Show - 26%

Eva Noblezada - Hadestown - 22%

Beth Leavel - The Prom - 13%

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Laurie Metcalf - Hillary and Clinton - 18%

Kerry Washington - American Son - 16%

Glenda Jackson - King Lear - 12%

Best Lighting Design

Bradley King - Hadestown - 22%

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini - Beetlejuice - 14%

Tyler Micoleau - Be More Chill - 11%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hamilton - 18%

Dear Evan Hansen - 11%

Come From Away - 11%

Best Musical

Hadestown - 31%

The Prom - 14%

Be More Chill - 13%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Fiddler on the Roof (in Yiddish) - 22%

Alice By Heart - 19%

Clueless, The Musical - 11%

Best Off-Broadway Play

The Play that Goes Wrong - 20%

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play - 5%

Twelfth Night - 3%

Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose - Hadestown - 29%

Charlie Rosen - Be More Chill - 13%

Tom Kitt - Head Over Heels - 9%

Best Play

To Kill a Mockingbird - 29%

The Ferryman - 21%

Choir Boy - 12%

Best Revival of a Musical

Oklahoma! - 51%

Kiss Me, Kate - 49%

Best Revival of a Play

The Boys in the Band - 41%

Torch Song - 17%

Burn This - 11%

Best Scenic Design

David Korins - Beetlejuice - 22%

Rachel Hauck - Hadestown - 16%

Peter England - King Kong - 9%

Best Score

Anais Mitchell - Hadestown - 38%

Joe Iconis - Be More Chill - 17%

Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin - The Prom - 12%

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz - Hadestown - 25%

Ryan Rumery - Be More Chill - 15%

Peter Hylenski - King Kong - 11%

Best Sound Design of a Play

Scott Lehrer - To Kill a Mockingbird - 18%

Nick Powell - The Ferryman - 14%

Eric Sleichim - Network - 12%

Best Special Engagement

Songs for a New World - Encores! Off-Center - 16%

The Scarlet Pimpernel - Manhattan Concert Productions - 11%

Twelve Angry Men - New York New Works Theatre Festival - 9%

Best Touring Production

Dear Evan Hansen - 10%

Come from Away - 9%

Falsettos - 9%

Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble

Hadestown - 18%

The Prom - 15%

Head Over Heels - 14%

