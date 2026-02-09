Voices of Ascension to Perform MONTIVERDI VESPERS OF 1610 with Dark Horse Consort

Voices of Ascension, the New York City-based professional chorus dedicated to sharing the transformative power of choral music through performances, commissions, and community engagement, collaborates with Dark Horse Consort to perform Monteverdi Vespers of 1610 on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at The Church of the Ascension in Greenwich Village.

With a fleet of soloists, double chorus, Early Music strings, recorders, cornetti, sackbuts, theorbos, harpsichord, and organ, Dark Horse Consort and Voices of Ascension join forces in a thrilling intersection of scholarship and expressive brilliance for this pillar of Early Baroque music. Vespers of 1610 is rarely performed at such a large scale-featuring multiple choirs, a full roster of period instruments, and soloists-especially in a sacred acoustic like the Church of the Ascension.

For their next concert, Voices of Ascension builds on their acclaimed recordings, such as Beyond Chant: Mysteries of the Renaissance, continuing to illuminate the depth and beauty of

Renaissance choral music with Masters of the Renaissance: The Netherlands School on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Church of the Ascension. With works spanning more than two centuries of history, starting with the Early Renaissance master, Josquin des Prez, and going all the way to the High Renaissance works of Orlande de Lassus, this concert reaffirms the ensemble's dedication to bringing historical masterpieces to contemporary audiences with authenticity and passion. Also featured are seldom heard, but exceptionally poetic and colorful motets of Dutch composer Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck.

