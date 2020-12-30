Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, December 30 with Seth Rudetsky, Liz Callaway, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 30, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:00 PM

Liz Callaway - Home for the Holidays - Enjoy an intimate evening of music and conversation with Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, the original voice of Anastasia. Liz will perform a mix of holiday favorites and beloved Broadway showtunes, share stories about the holidays and her career, and offer a preview of music from her upcoming holiday album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas. click here

1:15 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Seth Rudetsky! click here

2:00 PM

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. click here

5:30 PM

Crossroads - CROSSROADS is about love, passion, past regrets, and new beginnings. Featuring six short plays, both drama and comedy, they include Drenched, Stuck, Tissues, The Lecture, California King Size, and Birthdays. CROSSROADS cast features Matthew Boston (Regional: They Promised Her the Moon. TV: "Elementary"), Christian Conn (Broadway: Desire Under the Elms), Tracey Conyer Lee (Off-Broadway: Bedbugs: The Musical, Sistas, The Musical), Jennifer Dorr White (Off-Broadway: Call Me Waldo. TV: "Blindspot"), Lynda Gravatt (Off-Broadway's Little Foxes; The Bounty Hunter), Renata Hinrichs (OBIE winner. Einstein's Dreams.), PJ Johnnie (TV Series "Dependence"), Rita Rehn (Best Actress, New Jersey Theatre Critic Award. Broadway: Nine; Regional: Heisenberg), Sturgis Warner (Off-Broadway Babette's Feast. Specializes in new plays), and Keona Welch (Netflix's "Orange is the New Black"). click here

7:00 PM

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

Opera Saratoga New Digital Concert Series with Brandie Sutton - Opera Saratoga continues AMERICA SINGS, a monthly concert series featuring an array of diverse, internationally acclaimed artists. The series amplifies the voices of artists from racial groups historically underrepresented on the concert stage and features a wide array of classical, jazz, and popular music. The December concert will feature soprano Brandie Sutton with pianist and composer Damien Sneed, both debuting with the company at the turn of the new year. Damien returns to Opera Saratoga in January with baritone Justin Austin - an alumnus of Opera Saratoga's nationally acclaimed Young Artist Program - on Sunday, January 24th at 7pm. The series will continue through the spring of 2021, with additional concerts to be announced early next year. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Rigoletto Starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Luciano Pavarotti, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. From December 15, 1981. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - GAME NIGHT with surprise guests! click here