Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, April 28- with Susan Stroman, Adam Pascal, Lindsay Mendez, and More!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 28, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:30am- Broken Records hosts continue "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August"- offering their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. Watch here!

1:00pm- Spencer Glass gives us a history lesson on an obscure Broadway musical on a live episode of It's the Day of the Show Y'all. Watch here!

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Susan Stroman!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with the stars of Carousel. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- Live With Carnegie Hall continues with Four-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo embraces West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk, and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America. Watch here!

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- The Tank presents CyberTank, Anger: "What's got your heckles raised and what can you do about it?" Hosted by Joshua William Gelb. Watch here!

5:00pm- Primary Stages continues Tearjeakers Film Club. Howard McGillin hosts a Zoom to discuss Camille, one of Charles Busch's top 10 tearjerker films. Watch here!

5:30pm- The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performs Brahms with violist Pinchas Zukerman and trailblazing soprano Jessye Norman. Originally broadcast on May 4, 1997. Watch here!

6:00pm- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox returns tonight! Check it out on Twitch here!

7:00pm- The Show Must Go On... Show continues with Adam Pascal, Personal Trainer Rich Mhlanga, Artist/Therapist Eleanor Fisher, Dr. Anthony Weiner MD, Meditation Expert Minita Gandhi. Watch here!

7:00pm- Café La MaMa Live: Take 4- "Sheltering in NickyLand" Hosted by Nicky Paraiso with Pearse Redmond featuring Yoshiko Chuma (East Village), Dael Orlandersmith (East Village), John Scott (Ireland), Paz Tanjuaquio (California), Justin Hicks (The Bronx). Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Maria Stuarda (starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, and Matthew Polenzani, conducted by Maurizio Benini). Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with the cast of Melrose Place! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

8:00pm- NYC Ballet continues digital season with George Balanchine's Apollo, filmed on January 22, 2019. Featuring Taylor Stanley in his debut and Tiler Peck, Brittany Pollack, and Indiana Woodward. Introduced by Ballet Master Craig Hall. Watch here!

8:00pm- Ken Davenport continues The Producer's Perspective with Michael Arden and Andy Mientus. Watch here!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home: Twelfth Night

Deaf Broadway presents Into the Woods

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Reed sings from her living room!

Slater & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld Rewinds with Benanti!

Get your workout on with MFF!

Broadway celebrates Sondheim!





