Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, September 17- with Judy Kuhn, Next On Stage Top 8 and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 17, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Judy Kuhn! click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Money Makes the World Go 'Round: Using Your Investments to Take Climate Action - Investing is an environmental act. And we are all, in some form, investors - whether with our personal savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, or as part of larger union-based pension plans and other institutional affiliations. So how can we have a positive impact with our investment dollars? How can our money be part of our sustainability work? Join us for this session with Charles de Segundo, an experienced investment industry executive, founder of Impact Delta, and Climate Reality Leader. He will take us through the ins and outs of social impact investing, how the environmental movement intersects with the financial markets, and lead us through an interactive session centered on ways you can implement these tools into your own financial strategies and advocacy. Charles is also a proud thespian - having performed in Guys and Dolls alongside Tom Hiddleston. Tom went on to play Loki in The Avengers, while Charles went on to study accounting. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:30 PM

The Living Room Play Workshop - The Globe's coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "Living Room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. click here

6:00 PM

Virtual Reading of Lines In The Dust by Nikkole Salter - Lines in the Dust tells the story of the lengths a mother will go through to ensure a better future for her daughter and explores the issue of separate and unequal schooling. Denitra, a mother and Newark resident seeks to send her daughter to a better school in Millburn, which seems like a risk worth taking, but may end up requiring a bigger sacrifice than she could have imagined. Lines in the Dust explores the injustices of a public school system where the quality of your child's education can depend solely on your street address. Originally commissioned by Luna Stage to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Brown vs Board of Education, the play reveals the persistent racial inequities defining public education in 21st century America. click here

THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE - Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised. The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- JULIE HALSTON - Birdland is always giddy when Julie Halston storms the stage. This special event, called "Virtual Judge Julie" is a combo-platter of some of Ms. Halston's favorite stories, rants, raves and readings. Miss Halston recently starred on Broadway in Tootsie, for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Well-known to theatre audiences, she was seen on Broadway in many productions, including On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, and On the Twentieth Century for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination. She also received the Richard Seff Award (and a Drama Desk Nomination) for her hilarious portrayal of Gay Wellington in Scott Ellis's acclaimed production of You Can't Take it With You, starring James Earl Jones. click here

Everyone Wants to Love Your Beating Heart - Playlist Seattle re-imagines this story of our connections to - and through - music for presentation in the virtual world. Everyone Wants to Love Your Beating Heart uses the songs of Temple of the Dog to explore our connection to music and each other despite time and distance. The characters alternately relate and repel as they consider the songs they all know and love in the space music creates. While traditional theater spaces and music venues aren't available to us, this production melds live performance with innovative video manipulation to bring actors and audiences together "in the music". All Proceeds from the show will go to Musicares and Road Recovery. click here

Gregory Harrington: A Concert from the Irish Rep Stage - Every year, acclaimed Irish violinist Gregory Harrington takes over the Irish Rep stage to present an eclectic and intimate musical evening of unique interpretations of traditional and contemporary songs. These annually sold-out events are a highlight every Spring at Irish Rep, but this year, the concert was canceled due to COVID-19. Irish Repertory Theatre is excited to announce the return of this anticipated event as an online concert from the Irish Rep stage! Joined by cellists Eleanor Norton and Philip Sheegog, Harrington will kick off our Digital Fall Season with an Irish themed concert of new arrangements of traditional Irish and Celtic influenced tunes ranging from "Shenandoah" and "The Parting Glass" to "The Last Rose of Summer" and a special take on O'Corolan's "Concerto." click here

Belfast Blues - Passionate, riveting, and often humorous, Belfast Blues is a tapestry of autobiographical stories told from Hughes' perspective as a little girl coming of age in the war-torn Belfast of the 1980s. These stories bear insightful witness to the many faces of "trying to live a normal life" amidst the violence born of the longstanding conflict between Catholics and Protestants. At thirteen, Hughes temporarily left "The Troubles" to star in a TV movie, Children in the Crossfire, directed by George Schaefer, only to return home to a different kind of confusion and pain. Belfast Blues, a play written and performed by Geraldine Hughes, was developed in collaboration with Kim Terrell and The Virtual Theatre Project in 2003, and produced by Steven Klein and Matt Shakman, as the first play in Black Dahlia's 2003 season in Los Angeles. It was originally directed by Charles Haid, with set design by Jonathan Christman and sound design by Jonathan Snipes. Its New York premiere took place at the Culture Project in 2005 under the direction of Carol Kane. click here

Philadelphia Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

7:30 PM

Totally True Things: An Evening Of Socially Conscious Storytelling - ."Totally True Things: An Evening Of Socially Conscious Storytelling," is a new live-streaming series featuring award-winning performers sharing true stories that focus on mental health, medical challenges, and social issues on Thursdays, beginning September 17 with "Smoker," award-winning New York monologist Bob Brader's acclaimed solo comedy about his 28 year love affair with smoking and how they broke up. As he tries to leave his first love: "those sweet Camel lights" Bob realizes all the complex connections he has through smoking: how it helped him through a turbulent childhood, created jobs, opportunities and community, and one particular connection almost too precious to let go. At once hilarious and cautionary, Smoker is pertinent for anyone who has ever experienced an addiction and universal enough to appeal to those who haven't. The London Free Press proclaimed: "Smoker is Addictive Theatre: It's 80 minutes that feels like 30, a feat few actors have the talent to pull off...compelling theatre fueled by Brader's masterful storytelling and acting talent, a show that must not be missed!" Following the performance of this riveting show, host/producer Jude Treder-Wolff will lead a discussion with Bob, his director Suzanne Bachner, and John Martin, a Public Health Educator for Suffolk County Dept of Health. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's La Cenerentola. Starring Elīna Garanča, Lawrence Brownlee, Simone Alberghini, Alessandro Corbelli, and John Relyea; conducted by Maurizio Benini. From May 9, 2009. click here

The Secret Garden - Following the death of her parents in colonial India, eleven-year-old Mary is sent to live with her reclusive Uncle Archibald in the English countryside. Archibald still mourns the loss of his beautiful young wife a decade earlier, and his vast mansion is devoid of joy. His only child, ten-year-old Colin, is a sickly boy, confined to his room. Seeking to escape the gloom, Mary ventures outside and discovers a mysterious walled garden that has been locked since her aunt's death. With the help of "The Dreamers"- protective spirits from her past - Mary resolves to bring the neglected garden back to life and restore the beauty that once was. A musical adaptation of the classic Victorian children's book, The Secret Garden is an enchanting tale of hope and healing! Directed by Robert Westenberg (former Broadway cast member & Tony nominee) click here

CURRENTS: 716 - CURRENTS: 716 is comprised of fifteen world-premiere solo-performances that are set right here and right now. CURRENTS: 716 takes us into the distinct and diverse lives of individuals as they tell their stories - through sketches, monologues, poetry, ASL, poetry, and dance - during this extraordinary moment. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage: Dance Edition - Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers. Those moving on to the next round each week will have Friday through Monday to record and submit a new song, fitting within a specified theme, for the next round of the competition! Today we meet the Top 10 High School finalists! click here

Joe's Pub Live - Taína Asili is a New York based Puerto Rican singer, filmmaker, and activist carrying on the tradition of her ancestors, fusing past and present struggles into one soulful and defiant voice. Her music combines powerful vocals carrying themes of social justice with an energetic fusion of Afro-Latin, reggae, and rock. For over 20 years she has brought the music of love and resistance to venues across the globe - From the Women's March on Washington to the nationwide Rock Against the TPP Tour. After the 2016 election, a bigger audience has caught up to the artist Huffington Post named one of "12 Freedom Fighting Bands to Get you Through the Trump Years." Her protest songs "No Es Mi Presidente" and "Freedom," inspired by social movements against white supremacy, mass incarceration, and police violence, have been lauded by the likes of Rolling Stone and Billboard. Taína Asili's music exudes strength of spirit, and inspires audiences to dance to the rhythm of rebellion. click here

Stars in the House - Celebrating 200 Episodes - Part 3! The celebration continues with some special guest stars joining Seth and James tonight. click here

8:30 PM

9:00 PM

SFBATCO Live with Rod and Marce! an Amy Winehouse tribute - Co-founders of the Theatre Bay Area (TBA) award-winning company San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company SFBATCO, Rodney Earl Jackson, Jr. and Marcelo Javier, present a virtual variety show: SFBATCO Live with Rod and Marce, streaming Thursdays at 6 pm (PDT) on the Twitch platform. "Where else can you find 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' and 'Abrazame' in a live virtual show together?" says co-founder Rodney Earl Jackson Jr. "We wanted to give a little light to folks at a time when we cannot physically be together. Everyone deserves to smile at least once a week, and what better way to do it than by showcasing homegrown BIPOC talent from the SF Bay Area?" SFBATCO Live with Rod and Marce features songs from a variety of genres, including an original COVID-19 inspired piece, songs from both the African-Ameican and Latin American diasporas, as well as personal stories and banter that make for an engaging, funny, and deeply heartfelt evening of virtual theatre. The event features San Francisco cabaret favorite G. Scott Lacy on the keys. Claudio Andres Silva Restrepo serves as Technical Director. click here

KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

