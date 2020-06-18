Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, June 18- with Lea DeLaria, Audra McDonald and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 18, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Stretch/Yoga | Bethany Tesarck - Spend 30 min with Bethany as she helps you finish the day by centering yourself physically and mentally. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Strengthen Your Turnout with Finis Jhung click here

11:30 AM

Harvey Granat Presents Leonard Bernstein - Online Class with Harvey Granat and Jamie Bernstein featuring Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano Leonard Bernstein One of this country's foremost composers, conductors and pianists, we'll trace his story from his early Broadway triumphs. click here

12:00 PM

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

A Rockettes Dance Class - A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class. click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Meet the Maker: Frank McCourt... and How He Got That Way - Irish Rep looks back on the life and work of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Angela's Ashes and 'Tis, the late Frank McCourt. McCourt was an Irish Repertory Theatre actor, playwright (The Irish...and How They Got That Way) and board member since the company's founding. In this special Meet the Makers episode, Ellen McCourt and Malachy McCourt, Frank McCourt's widow and brother, respectively, remember Frank in advance of Irish Rep's digital fundraiser, The Irish (Rep)... and How We Got That Way, click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- The Shakespeare Toolkit | Ben Boskovic - "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players." 400+ years on, Shakespeare is still the most performed and known playwright of our time. Yet a lot of us might not be sure how to approach or understand his work. Ben will introduce you to the very basics of Shakespeare's language, taking you through a starter toolkit of skills you can apply to any piece of verse, prose or sonnet! Shakespeare is truly for everyone. So come along and join! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - Rhiannon Giddens is one of the most vibrant musicians of our time. Her spectacular banjo and fiddle playing, passionate vocals, and perceptive songwriting are all wedded to a boundless musical curiosity that explores untold stories and reclaims American musical traditions for our time. click here

National Theatre at Home- Small Island - Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as our characters dream of a better world, in three intricately connected stories. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer, and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots. click here

4:00 PM

ATW's Master Class Series, David Henry Hwang - Master Class with David Henry Hwang, moderated by the American Theatre Wing's President & CEO, Heather Hitchens. click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

La MaMa Kids Online: A THING CALLED... - Puppet Artist Nehprii Amenii will lead children and families in an interactive storytelling session on a thing called Racism ...and a thing called the Human Being. This session will ask our children to help us to imagine...some new things. Materials Needed: Paper and Markers or Crayons click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, Twelfth Night at CSC) click here

7:00 PM

PRIDE 2020 VIRTUAL OPEN MIC NIGHT - Join New York Theatre Workshop and Poetic Theater Productions for a free community Virtual Open Mic Night highlighting queer artists and celebrating PRIDE! The evening's theme: POSSIBILITIES OF BEING. When we open ourselves to look beyond heteronormativity and beyond the gender binary, the possibilities of being are endless. How do YOU choose to live in those possibilities and embrace your queerness? Original music, songs, poetry, spoken word, drag, story-telling, and other forms of performance. All languages are welcome. click here

Yes! The Reflections of Molly Bloom - It is Ireland in the early hours of June 17th, 1904. Molly Bloom's husband-the wandering philandering Leopold "Poldy" Bloom-has just come home & fallen asleep in their Dublin row house. Molly-a daughter, a mother, a lover and a long-suffering wife-patrols the pathways of her wild and leaping consciousness. She is lustful. Scared. Exuberant. Heartbreakingly lonely. Vivaciously reckless. And profoundly funny. click here

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

7:05 PM

SONGS FOR OUR CITY - Join us in celebrating the creativity and resilience of our community with a songwriting challenge featuring new original songs written in response to the present moment. With special guests: Lauren Elder, Max Sangerman, Dru Serkes, Ethan Slater click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Forza del Destino. Starring Leontyne Price, Giuseppe Giacomini, Leo Nucci, and Bonaldo Giaiotti, conducted by James Levine. From March 24, 1984. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next on Stage - Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today, high school students take the stage! click here

Stars in the House - Black Theatre United Founders Brandon Victor Dixon, LaChanze, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Lillias White. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Lea DeLaria seems to have achieved overnight stardom with her three time, SAG Award winning, standout role as 'Carrie 'Big Boo' Black' in the Netflix hit series "Orange is the New Black." However, DeLaria's multi- faceted career as a comedian, actress, and jazz musician, has in fact, spanned decades. click here

#LAOAtHome - From the Vault: The Barber of Seville Audio Stream click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - Opening the season is Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and L.A. Drama Critics Award-winning Beth Leavel. Featuring exclusive, never-before-seen footage of The Muny's concert series Muny Magic at The Sheldon, Beth gives a powerhouse performance worthy of a standing ovation. click here

