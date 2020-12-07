Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, December 7 with Ana Gasteyer and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 7, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Ana Gasteyer - Ana Gasteyer is best known for her incomparable work on Saturday Night Live. During her six year stint, she created some of the most famous SNL characters including middle school music teacher Bobbie Moughan-Culp, NPR radio host Margaret Jo, Lilith Fair poetess Cinder Calhoun, as well as spot-on impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion and Hillary Rodham Clinton. She returned to SNL as Margaret Jo in "NPR'S Delicious Dish" and the now infamous "Muffin Top" sketch with Betty White, which Gasteyer created and wrote. More recently she appeared on the star-studded SNL 40 television special with Will Ferrell, where they brought back their hilariously awkward music teachers Marty Culp and Bobbi Mohan-Culp. On stage, Ana Gasteyer made her triumphant Broadway debut as Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show. Since then, Gasteyer earned raves as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and originated the role for the Chicago production, earning a Jefferson Award nomination. Other New York theater credits include the Tony-nominated Broadway productions of The Royal Family directed by Doug Hughes, The Threepenney Opera with Alan Cumming and Jim Dale, Eve Ensler's acclaimed Off-Broadway hit The Vagina Monologues, and Manhattan Theatre Club's hit production of Kimberly Akimbo by celebrated playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. Ana also starred as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. She has starred to rave reviews as Fosca in Gary Griffin's production of Sondheim's Passion at The Chicago Shakespeare Theater, earning a Jefferson Award nomination for her performance. She also co-starred in the one-night-only star-studded Actors Fund benefit concerts of Funny Girl, Hair, and A Centennial Celebration of Frank Loesser. Ana can be heard on the Actor's Fund Recording of Hair and the Reefer Madness Soundtrack. Other theatrical credits include the national tour of The Real Live Brady Bunch, as well as productions of The Odyssey and The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, both directed by Mary Zimmerman. Prior to joining SNL, Gasteyer honed her comedy skills at The Groundlings, the famed Los Angeles improv-sketch comedy group.

6:00 PM

Cabaret Conversations- Sidney Myer - Join the Conversation with the quintessential example of New York Cabaret, Sidney Myer. He has been a Cabaret Booking Manager for almost four decades at iconic clubs like Don't Tell Mama, Rose's Turn and Panache. Artists he has presented have gone on to careers on Broadway, Television, Motion Pictures; become the Star Search $100,000 Grand Prize Winner, the highest jackpot winner in Lotto history, receive multiple Emmys, Grammys, Tonys, Oscars and a Pulitzer Prize.

Experiments: Lauren John Joseph - Lauren John Joseph, reading an extract of their forthcoming novel, for the first time.

7:00 PM

Hurt Village by Katori Hall - It's the end of a long summer in Hurt Village, a housing project in Memphis, Tennessee. A government Hope Grant means relocation for many of the project's residents, including Cookie, a thirteen-year-old aspiring rapper, along with her mother, Crank, and great-grandmother, Big Mama. As the family prepares to move, Cookie's father, Buggy, unexpectedly returns from a tour of duty in Iraq. Ravaged by the war, Buggy struggles to find a position in his disintegrating community, along with a place in his daughter's wounded heart.

York's Show (+ Tell!) - Just in time for Hanukkah! Join us as we revisit this bittersweet musical comedy based on Jack Rosenthal's award-winning 1976 BBC1 teleplay of the same name about a young Jewish Londoner who runs away from the Bar Mitzvah into which his parents have poured their efforts and their money. The rarely-seen musical Bar Mitzvah Boy, with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), and book by Jack Rosenthal (Yentl), as adapted by David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys), was the second of three shows in the Winter 2018 Musicals in Mufti Series celebrating the works of composer Jule Styne. The York's 2018 presentation marked the New York premiere of a new version first presented in London in 2016, with a book adapted by David Thompson and new songs with lyrics by Don Black, using previously unheard Jule Styne melodies. York's James Morgan and theater historian Charles Wright will be joined by Don Black (lyricist), David Thompson (adapted book), Jason Buell (Archivist for the Styne Estate), director Annette Jolles, music director Darren R. Cohen, and cast members including Ben Fankhauser, Timothy Jerome, Neal Benari, Lori Wilner, and more! PLEASE NOTE: This is a panel discussion of The York's production, NOT a performance.

7:30 PM

Holiday at the Hope's: A Christmas Mixtape - A musical treat just in time for the holidays! This radio celebration overflows with an abundance of good cheer for the entire family. Inspired by their real-life experience as first-time homebuyers, Stages fan favorites Ben Hope and Katie Barton Hope (Ring of Fire, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) are celebrating the holidays in their signature style, sharing their favorite holiday songs and stories about their families' traditions. Embrace the joy of winter (even in Texas!) and the hopeful spirit of the season with this world premiere radio play that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

YOU HAVE DONE THAT YOU SHOULD BE SORRY FOR - Tony Award-winning (and seven-time nominated) director DANIEL SULLIVAN will join host NATHAN WINKELSTEIN, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on the 'Tent Scene' from Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. Sullivan has directed the production multiple times, including on Broadway starring Denzel Washington. They'll read passages from the scene and discuss subtext, character, and friendship in Shakespeare. They'll take your questions, too.

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: THE PROMPTER By Wade Dooley. Directed and Hosted by Scott Schwartz. Starring Wade Dooley, Julia Moytka, Adam Petherbridge and Brenda Vaccaro.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. Join the party tonight with special guests: James Harkness, Brianna Thomas, Essex County, and songwriter John Bucchino.

9:30 PM

Old Globe's Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare.

