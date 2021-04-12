Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, April 12- with Kelli O'Hara, Adam Jacobs, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 12, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

3:00 PM

Old Globe- Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

On Book: The Old Globe's Shakespeare Reading Group - On Book: The Old Globe's Shakespeare Reading Group is a free online group offering a chance to explore Shakespeare's plays with other audience members as well as Globe artists and actors. Through live-streamed discussion meetings, as well as online question-and-answer sessions with Shakespeare scholars and actors, audiences will read and discuss Shakespeare's plays, beginning with The Taming of the Shrew and Henry V. Guest artists will join the Globe's Literary Manager and Dramaturg Danielle Mages Amato for an interactive exploration of the plays and how they make their way from page to stage. This group is intended for adults ages 18 and up, though it is appropriate for enthusiastic preteens and teens. click here

4:00 PM

#ConcertsForKids- SUDS - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts-Join us for an immersive, multisensory adventure filled with water, soap, and bubbles! click here

7:00 PM

Live at the Lortel- Douglas Lyons - Douglas Lyons is an actor, writer, director, composer, and playwright. He has written for television's Fraggle Rock, and for theater: Polkadots (Atlantic Theater Company), Chicken and Biscuits (Queens Theatre), Sunshine (Long Wharf Theatre), Pete(Her)Pan (Pace New Musicals), Five Points (Theater Latte Da), now directed by Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler, Fatigue with Jodi Piccoult, We The People (Theatreworks USA), The Hamlet Remix and Sunflower (Flint Repertory). He has performed on Broadway: Beautiful (Original Cast) and The Book of Mormon. Touring productions include: Rent, Dreamgirls and The Book of Mormon 1st National. Douglas is also the founder of The Next Wave Initiative, a scholarship program dedicated to supporting the future of Black Theater artists. click here

7:30 PM

Inside Chamber Music: Ravel's Sonata for Violin and Piano - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center- In this lecture, composer and radio personality Bruce Adolphe is joined by CMS artists Arnaud Sussmann and Gilles Vonsattel, to examine Ravel's Sonata for Violin and Piano. click here

Arts for Autism - Arts for Autism is usually a one night annual Broadway benefit concert where the biggest names on Broadway join performing arts students from around the country onstage at the Gershwin Theater (home to Broadway's production of Wicked). After cancelling our 2020 concert, this year Broadway stars and students will join together online for our first virtual concert! We are excited to welcome back Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I) and Artistic Director Jacque Carnahan along with performers from some of Broadway's biggest shows: Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Jackie Burns (Wicked), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), John Michael Dias (Beautiful the Carole King Musical), Libby Servais (Wicked), Stephan Stubbins (Mary Poppins) and more. Together, but apart, they'll perform, spread awareness, and inspire compassion, kindness, and understanding for those affected by autism. We hope you'll join us for this evening celebrating hope and new beginnings as we look forward to a brighter future for all. click here

Paradise Lost - Directed and Adapted by MICHAEL BARAKIVA. Featuring Sheldon Best, Gisela Chipe, Stephen Bel Davies, Carol Halstead, Gregory Lingington, Daniel José Molina, Sam Morales, Howard Overshown, Cherie Corinne Rice and more. With its exquisite language and Shakespearean scale, John Milton's epic poem explores the fundamental questions of the human experience: What is evil? If God is all-powerful, why did he allow evil to exist? Do humans have free will? Is our life predestined? Dubbed "an Immorality play" by adaptor and director Michael Barakiva, this presentation will be presented in two parts. Part 1 : THE FALL OF LUCIFER will premiere LIVE on Monday, April 12. A recording of that livestream will be available until 7:00 PM EST on Friday, April 16 - then it disappears. ​ click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Massenet's Cendrillon Starring Kathleen Kim, Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, Stephanie Blythe, and Laurent Naouri, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. Production by Laurent Pelly. From April 28, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Period Piece - Filled with humor, honesty and a whole lot of tenderness, PERIOD PIECE brings together 36 diverse and dynamic storytellers who aren't afraid to leak the truth about menstruation. Each evening of this three-night virtual production features a unique cast of 12 performers sharing hilarious and poignant insights into the once-every-month event that has remained a taboo topic for far too long. This no-holds-barred look at periods - from a range of generational and cultural perspectives - is an entertaining and eye-opening experience you don't want to miss. click here

East Lynne Theater Company presents NOTHING MATTERS - "Once again, ELTC brings a historical figure to life who may otherwise fade away. NOTHING MATTERS is timeless and timely - a tribute to writers who protect the truth and stand the test of time. James Rana as Bierce is genuine and passionate. . . Amanda is played with brilliant rapport by Gayle Stahlhuth." - Tom Sims' Review in EXIT ZERO (fall 2020) East Lynne Theater Company presents NOTHING MATTERS, a two-person play about one of the world's greatest writers, Ambrose Bierce. ELTC received the fourth AEA contract in the country since the shutdowns began in March 2020 to create this fully-staged production, with no audience. Filmed with three cameras and edited, it originally ran in the fall of 2020. Written by Dave Geible, it stars Broadway actor James Rana, with ELTC's artistic director, Gayle Stahlhuth, who also directed. click here