Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, May 7- Meet the Next On Stage Top 30, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 7) in live streaming: Next on Stage is back to introduce the College Top 30, an Anastasia reunion on Stars in the House, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

Mario Frangoulis 'Blue Skies' An American Songbook - Mario Frangoulis, international classical crossover tenor, hosts the premiere streaming of his sold-out concert "Blue Skies, An American Songbook" from the ancient theatre of the Herod Atticus Odeon at the foot of the Acropolis in Athens on May 7th. A concert filled with favorite American Standards, great melodies and scripts of Broadway and Jazz, with music of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Brecht & Weill, Cole Porter and all those great composers who have enriched the world of film and stage with their genius creations. There's no mistaking when Mario Frangoulis takes the stage his remarkable voice takes over. His special guest is jazz singer Tammy McCann from Chicago and are accompanied by a Big Band Orchestra featuring international musicians and conducted by the incomparable Lucas Karytinos. Mario Frangoulis will be hosting an the premiere streaming of his sold-out concert 'Blue Skies' from the live along with Tammy McCann and fans will have the opportunity to meet and chat with them, whilst taking in the breathtaking performance of 'Blue Skies' under the full moon of Athens. May 7th also marks the international release of Mario's new album "Blue Skies, An American Songbook", his 21st album, which is to support education and the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans which provides need-based scholarships to students who have faced adversity in their lives, an Organization that Frangoulis supports. www.horatioalger.org click here

Hedda Freeman - Ibsen's "Hedda Gabler" is perhaps one of the most polarizing plays of the 19th century. Published at the height of Ibsen's fame and performed all across Europe, "Hedda Gabler" dares to study one woman's psychological drives, and how they are both influenced and informed by her surrounding socio-economic environment. About the play, Ibsen is quoted by saying: "It was not my purpose to deal with what people call problems in this play. What I principally wanted to do was to depict human beings, human emotions, and human destinies upon a groundwork of certain of the social conditions and principles of the present day." In this contemporary adaptation by Kamilah Bush and Justin P. Cowan, Hedda Freeman finds herself in a marriage and a society that she can't seem to reconcile or escape. Issues of race, privilege, identity, and destiny come to a dramatic head as Hedda struggles to define what freedom really means. click here

6:00 PM

JANES CALLING for Jane's Walk 2021 - Ralph Lewis of Peculiar Works Project invites you to join us for this FREE event at 6pm on Friday, May 7, 2021, our entry in this year's Jane's Walk presented by the Municipal Art Society. We'll be Zooming in LIVE from the Penn Station Powerhouse, 13th Street Theater, 14-16 Fifth Avenue, Essex St. Market, Mulberry Community Center, and Elizabeth St. Garden with an important call to save NYC. JANES CALLING is a 30-minute, virtual performance by six diverse actresses, all channeling the legendary activist, Jane Jacobs. Join our Janes online for this live video conference, as they weave together speeches given by Ms. Jacobs over her extensive career (1957-2000). They'll be calling in from six unique locations-NYC buildings and properties that are, at this moment, in danger of destruction-to share stories about the city we love. These unique backgrounds highlight Ms. Jacobs' evolving ideas on big development, while drawing attention to the urgent need for historic preservation. click here

7:00 PM

Longing... by Vidya Kotamraju - Longing... by Vidya Kotamraju is streaming LIVE May 7 at 7pm PDT and May 8 at 4pm PDT as part of the 2021 Vancouver International Dance Festival! Vidya Kotamraju is a Vancouver based Bharata Natyam dance artist and a graduate of the Jai Govinda Dance Academy. In Longing..., she performs a two-part performance based on the universal themes of romantic and spiritual yearning for love, companionship, and oneness. "Oh Shiva! intoxicated as I am by the beauty of your dance, I yearn for your presence. Oh beautiful Lord with matted long hair, adorned with snakes, with the crescent moon and divine river on your head, I long to see your marvelous dance. I implore you to come and bless me with your grace." click here

CCBC Dance Company Spring 2021 Concert - The CCBC Dance Company is excited to present their annual Spring Concert. This year's virtual performance will feature the culmination of our residency with Carolyn Dorfman Dance Company. We invite you to join us on our artistic journey as we share our new work that was created as Dance for the Camera. This program is made possible, in part, by support from National Endowment for the Arts and Virginia Cretella Mars Foundation and the Harold J. Kaplan Foundation. click here

7:30 PM

Spring Opera: French Opera Double Bill - Emerging Artist Series The A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute presents two one-act French operas from the 20th century. First, Gabriel Pierné's "Sophie Arnoud." Sophie was a famous singer during the time of the last half of the 18th century. In her retirement, her former lover Duvall makes a visit and a long-held secret is revealed. "L'heure espagnole" ("The Spanish Hour") is a comic opera by Maurice Ravel. A jealous husband, a wife with a roving eye, and a muleteer meet at a clock shop one morning. Time is ticking in this delightful comedy. James Allbritten, music director Steven LaCosse, stage director Angela Vanstory Ward, music preparation click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Berg's Wozzeck Starring Elza van den Heever, Tamara Mumford, Christopher Ventris, Gerhard Siegel, Andrew Staples, Peter Mattei, and Christian Van Horn, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by William Kentridge. From January 11, 2020. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Season 3 - After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 30! click here

Stars in the House - ANASTASIA Reunion featuring Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Mary Beth Peil, Max von Essen, John Bolton and Caroline O'Conno. Donations tonight will be matched up to $10,000 by an Anonymous Stars In The House Friend! click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

Little Gem: A Performance on Screen - Amber, Lorraine, and Kay, three generations of North Dublin women, find themselves suddenly facing the unexpected in this "warm slice-of-life tale." (The New York Times). Young Amber's case of indigestion grows into something more, while her mother Lorraine reluctantly attempts therapist-suggested self-care, and Grandmother Kay struggles with a personal itch while adjusting to life as a caretaker for her beloved Gem. In this hilarious and poignant award-winning work, three women find strength in one another and discover the beauty and complexity of family. Irish playwright Elaine Murphy's debut play, Little Gem, premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2008 where it won the Fishamble New Writing Award. It then transferred to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award, the festival's top prize. This new digital production was filmed remotely at the actors' homes in Connecticut, London, and New York. It is an adaptation of Irish Rep's acclaimed 2019 production. click here