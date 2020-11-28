Virtual Theatre This Weekend: November 28-29- with Colin Donnell, Patti Murin and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, November 28-29, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Saturday, November 28

12:00 AM

Regina Opera - Il Trovatore on Demand - Regina Opera presents, on demand and free of charge, a video performance of Verdi's Il Trovatore, complete and with full orchestra. click here

7:00 AM

The Adventures of Sleepyhead - Sleepyhead is the dreamer of dreams. The walking-talking nap. A snoozer and a muser. Children and adults alike will delight in this adventure to the heart of dreamland as Sleepyhead fends off the primordial urge to Zzzz...This otherworldly, interactive hour explores the source of imagination and the tick-tock of our internal clock. The Adventures of Sleepyhead will be performed live, and streamed online. In accordance with State of New Hampshire guidelines a limited audience capacity will be able to watch the performance live at our blackbox theatre. Families can also enjoy this playful piece of theatre from the comfort of their own home through our live streaming platform. click here

7:30 AM

Come Have A Bath With Me? - Run yourself a bath, set up a screen somewhere it can't electrocute you and join Perth cabaret cult icon Tomás Ford for an hour of bathtime fun. Live from a bath of his own, he'll serenade you with a collection of new songs designed for maximum wetness. click here

9:00 AM

To Become A Phoenix - A captivating hour with two of Western Australia's most exciting spoken word iconoclasts. Weaving poems around each other, Jakob Boyd (aka Laundryman) and Saoirse Nash take you through a trilogy of epic poems telling the tale of two grand adventurers. Be charmed by two of the most exciting voices in new Western Australian poetry in an online show on sunday nights during the Melbourne Fringe. click here

Manic Melbourne Meltdown - Imagine if all of the internet was compressed down to less than an hour, crammed into a live stream, and blasted into your eyes by a time-travelling talking laptop; that's what's on offer from cult variety show Mac The Comedy Computer, appearing as part of this years' online Melbourne Fringe program. The show promises to leave audiences trapped between laughing at crying at a lineup programmed by a computer who clearly doesn't understand human emotion or the rules of comedy. With a different lineup of comedians, cabaret artists and classifiable oddities providing their most surreal material each week, this show has become a word of mouth hit at Perth's Fringe World festival and this is its first time "in" Melbourne. Mac The Comedy Computer's Manic Melbourne Meltdown appears as part of online performance platform Normal Place's Perthonalities season of six Western Australian shows as part of Melbourne Fringe. Tickets to the shows, running at 9pm on Saturday November 14, 21 and 28 are available now from melbournefringe.com.au . "Why did I have to come on when the computer had a mental breakdown?" - Josh Makinda "I just sang with a computer." - Magnus Danger Magnus "will burn permanent images on your mind that won't wash off, no matter how hard you try." - TheMusic click here

12:00 PM

Broadway HD presents: Lenny Bruce Without Tears - The outrageous, groundbreaking comic whose iconoclastic material in a conservative era got him into tragic trouble is here profiled by a close friend who prefers to remember the laughs Lenny Bruce's memory evokes instead of the tears. click here

A Christmas Carol - A special filmed version of Charles Dickens' beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol starring one of the finest stage actors of our time, Tony Award® winner Jefferson Mays, will be released worldwide on Saturday, November 28. This streaming video event will benefit partner theaters all around the United States that have been devastated by the pandemic. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey, the filmed version is based on the wildly acclaimed 2018 production which made its world premiere at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse. click here

1:00 PM

Met Stars Live in Concert - Sonya Yoncheva in Germany- one of opera's most compelling stars showcases her riveting artistry in a program transmitted live from the Baroque library of the Schussenried Cloister in southwest Germany. click here

4:00 PM

Philip Howard Concert - Livestream - Capital Stage presents its first Virtual Performances Concert Event with renowned pianist and composer Philip Howard. This special free livestreamed event is one night only! Get your virtual tickets today! Philip Howard, a pianist and composer, entices listeners to a journey of self-discovery with his performances and recordings. click here

7:00 PM

Showstopper Virtual Play Series - Join New Repertory Theatre from your favorite device for our new Showstopper Virtual Play Series! Featuring the world premieres from two phenomenal female playwrights of color, this series gives you two live performances for just $30. From the comfort of your home and with optional audience participation, the Showstopper Virtual Play Series is live theatre at its pandemic best. "A Very Herrera Holiday" by Alexis Scheer Directed by Sarah Shin Lifestyle blogger Emma Herrera is live on Zoom to walk you through her favorite seasonal drinks and crafts, and perhaps let some relationship frustrations slip-after all, who isn't looking for a little space from their spouse these days? But there's a lot of rum in that coquito, and something's weird about the homemade wrapping paper... A Very Herrera Holiday is a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun. "[keyp-ing]" by Miranda Austen ADEkoje Directed by Dawn M. Simmons Monica Jenae is a freelance commercial producer. In a moment of intense frustration, she does an Instagram live hoping her baby will stay asleep as she waits for her black, male film crew to return from a COVID rapid testing site in the suburbs. As she bleeds her story out and the internet's comments pour in, the gnarled, twisted strands of racism, privilege and inequity in the noose of the global pandemic tighten, giving her followers a front row seat to the suffocating effects of white supremacy. click here

Dognap on Dekalb - Dognap on Dekalb is a contemporary play set in the Bronx. The story follows Esther, a single mother grieving the loss of her son. Esther's plan to spend the holidays alone with her dead son's dog is ruined when the dog is stolen by Ariel, a down on his luck pizza delivery guy. Esther must track Ariel down before he gifts the dog to his estranged daughter. click here

7:30 PM

The HOME...for the holidays - THE HOME...for the holidays is a romp through Pelican Roost, the party school of retirement communities. Authors Compton & Bennett play 18-different characters who sing and dance, revel and kvetch, bloviate and celebrate Christmas, Channukah, Kwanzaa and the Solstice, too. You will never think of The Little Drummer Boy the same. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Die Walküre Starring Christine Goerke, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jamie Barton, Stuart Skelton, Greer Grimsley, and Günther Groissböck, conducted by Philippe Jordan. From March 30, 2019. click here

8:00 PM

Brickman for Broadway Christmas - Join Jim Brickman and his special guests Kelli O'Hara, Matt Doyle, Adrienne Warren, Max Von Essen, Shoshana Bean, Norm Lewis, Megan Hilty, Wayne Brady and more for this live virtual concert experience up close and personal to supporter The Actors Fund by blending yuletide memories and holiday carols. Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night. click here

Resounding's Treasure Island - Yo-ho-ho and a bottle of rum! We'll be celebrating Black Friday with the black flag of the Jolly Roger as we set sail for Treasure Island. Come aboard the sailing ship Hispaniola with young Jim Hawkins as he and the crew seek the lost treasure of Captain Flint with only a scrawled map to guide them. But beware, for there's mutiny aboard as well, with the cunning and roguish Long John Silver ready to kill all who stand between him and the buried booty on the isle. Prepare to immerse yourself with the crashing roar of the high seas, the roar of cannon fire, swashbuckling and derring-do as only Resounding can deliver. Starring: Rob McClure, Maggie Lakis, Victoria Huston-Elem, Lance Roberts, Kurt Uy, Rolanda Watts and Stuart Williams. click here

10:00 PM

Melbourne Fringe presents #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

11:00 PM

Old Dog & Zippy - Sam Soghor's mid-'90s & early '00s public access show is back as a theater piece live stream. click here

Sunday, November 29

2:00 AM

The Adventures of Sleepyhead - Sleepyhead is the dreamer of dreams. The walking-talking nap. A snoozer and a muser. Children and adults alike will delight in this adventure to the heart of dreamland as Sleepyhead fends off the primordial urge to Zzzz...This otherworldly, interactive hour explores the source of imagination and the tick-tock of our internal clock. The Adventures of Sleepyhead will be performed live, and streamed online. In accordance with State of New Hampshire guidelines a limited audience capacity will be able to watch the performance live at our blackbox theatre. Families can also enjoy this playful piece of theatre from the comfort of their own home through our live streaming platform. click here

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

2:00 PM

FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY - Lockdown Theatre, in association with Acting for Others, presents: FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY, Featuring: SIR KENNETH BRANAGH, DAME JUDI DENCH, SIR DEREK JACOBI, DAME MAGGIE SMITH, and SIR IAN MCKELLEN. Join us (via Overture) for a knight of banter outrageous and laughter contagious, with live Q&A throughout. Sir Kenneth Branagh hosts a quatrain of theatrical Dames and Knights of the realm for an evening of intimate chat, with you as the guests. To kickstart the festive season, we're offering something a little different from our usual productions this time, and anyone who has attended one our Q&As will tell you, this exclusive treat will delight theatre lovers the world over. These chats are always revealing, surprisingly intimate, and it's a rare delight to spend time in the company of stage and screen legends. Join us for a peek behind the stage door, for a delightful evening of repartee and badinage with a quintet of national treasures. click here

Be More Funny, and Other Short Plays - From comic to dramatic, this collection of award-winning short plays spans a wide range of stories and emotions. click here

4:00 PM

Showstopper Virtual Play Series - Join New Repertory Theatre from your favorite device for our new Showstopper Virtual Play Series! Featuring the world premieres from two phenomenal female playwrights of color, this series gives you two live performances for just $30. From the comfort of your home and with optional audience participation, the Showstopper Virtual Play Series is live theatre at its pandemic best. "A Very Herrera Holiday" by Alexis Scheer Directed by Sarah Shin Lifestyle blogger Emma Herrera is live on Zoom to walk you through her favorite seasonal drinks and crafts, and perhaps let some relationship frustrations slip-after all, who isn't looking for a little space from their spouse these days? But there's a lot of rum in that coquito, and something's weird about the homemade wrapping paper... A Very Herrera Holiday is a darkly comedic look at an influencer who may be sharing more than festive fun. "[keyp-ing]" by Miranda Austen ADEkoje Directed by Dawn M. Simmons Monica Jenae is a freelance commercial producer. In a moment of intense frustration, she does an Instagram live hoping her baby will stay asleep as she waits for her black, male film crew to return from a COVID rapid testing site in the suburbs. As she bleeds her story out and the internet's comments pour in, the gnarled, twisted strands of racism, privilege and inequity in the noose of the global pandemic tighten, giving her followers a front row seat to the suffocating effects of white supremacy. click here

5:00 PM

The Icebreaker Series: Dried Fruit - Permafrost Theatre Collective Presents, The Icebreaker Series; an event dedicated to presenting new works in a relaxed and welcoming environment. The Collective will present works that span the far reaches of storytelling through theatre and music (sometimes both) while commenting on the human experience. click here

7:00 PM

DATING 2020 - The brand new musical web series DATING 2020 follows three young people navigating romance and the events in NYC from March to December of 2020. In three 20-minute episodes, the series seeks to answer the question: how do hypersocial young adults find connection when forced to be disconnected? The first episode will premiere Sunday, November 29th at 7pm EDT on The Dating 2020 You Tube Channel. click here

7:30 PM

THE TAPPY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: LIVE! - Filmed in front of a LIVE studio audience in December 2019, this one-of-a-kind Christmas Special is over an hour long and is jam packed with over 15 holiday favorites! Get ready to rock out to the live orchestra while being serenaded by Broadway performers Rice, Clay Thomson (Newsies, Matilda, King Kong), Liz Byrne (Baby It's You!), the adorable Tappy kids, and even a visitor from the North Pole! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Simon Boccanegra Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Plácido Domingo, Vladimir Chernov, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by James Levine. From January 26, 1995. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Patti Murin & Colin Donnell - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include playing the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying across the country by bubble as Glinda in Wicked, and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Hallmark Channel movies "Love On Iceland" and "Holiday For Heroes," a recurring role on NBC's "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore), and "Royal Pains" (Ava). Colin Donnell is known for his work on Broadway including roles in Violet, Anything Goes, which garnered him Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Astaire noms, and Jersey Boys. He has also been seen elsewhere in NYC in Follies, Merrily We Roll Along, Lady Be Good at the New York City Center and Loves Labours Lost in The Public's Shakespeare in the Park alongside his now wife Patti Murin. He is known on screen for his work as Dr. Connor Rhodes in NBC's drama Chicago Med. Donnell can also be seen as Tommy Merlyn in CW's Arrow. Other appearances include Scott Lockhart in Showtime's hit series The Affair, Pan Am, Person of Interest and The Mysteries of Laura. His films include Every Secret Thing, which also starred Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks and this past summer's release Almost Love. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You