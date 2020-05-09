Virtual Theatre This Weekend: May 9-10- with Sutton Foster, Andrea Martin and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, May 9-10, 2020.

Saturday, May 9

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Disney Sing-A-Long w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Reading Music Part 1 w/ Haley Bennett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Ailey Extension - Salsa with Fitgi Saint-Louis click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays in the House: BLITHE SPIRIT: By Noël Coward. (c) N.C. Aventales AG 1941. With thanks to the Noël Coward Foundation for permission to present the play. Starring Angel Desai, Montego Glover, Renee Elise Goldsberry, William Jackson Harper, Kendyl Ito, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Thom Sesma and Leslie Uggams. Directed by Schele Williams. click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

iHeart Radio Broadway Saturday Matinee - Little Shop of Horrors click here

2:15 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:30 PM

Martha Matinee - Join us LIVE for an interactive viewing experience presented by the Graham Archives, hosted by Janet Eilber and featuring special guests! click here

Ailey Extension - Limón with Becky Brown click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Sing Along w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

7:00 PM

Primary Stages: DETENTION #50 - Detention is an evening of new and original theater pieces written, directed, and performed exclusively by ESPA artists. For each Detention, our playwrights have two weeks to create new, short plays based on a challenging writing assignment. A handful of these plays are selected, staffed with an ESPA director, and cast ESPA actors for a one-night-only, down and dirty production. Detention plays have gone on to both publication and full production. This program continually brings the ESPA community of artists together in a raw, collaborative challenge with public exposure. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Disney Sing-A-Long w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - The Opera House A 2017 feature-length documentary by Susan Froemke about the creation and 1966 opening of the new Met at Lincoln Center click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends click here

The Tank: Rule of 7x7 - Rule of 7x7 has been an ongoing series at The Tank that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Now they're taking it online through Zoom, every other week during quarantine. Playwrights and audience members can email RuleOfShow@gmail.com to sign up and receive the zoom link. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Cheeyang & Khiyon: EASTBOUND click here

9:30 PM

The Tank : Shot 4 Shot - A drinking game with a movie problem (but online). Actors are blind-cast, scripts are distributed on the day of the show, and drinking rules are rolled out shortly. Play along! Movies for this weekend to be announced! click here

Sunday, May 10

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beetlejuice Choreo w/Tessa Alves - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Ailey Extension - Beginner Ballet Barre with Finis Jhung click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Musical Theater Dance w/ Lauren Haughton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

1:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Afro Flow Yoga with Leslie Salmon Jones click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Mother's Day Celebration with cast TBA click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Does Mother's Day - Broadway Does Mother's Day, a digital variety show, will feature sketches, performances and more from your favorite Broadway stars, plus more than 10 Broadway shows including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, and more. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- ChaCha - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Primary Stages: DETENTION #50 - Detention is an evening of new and original theater pieces written, directed, and performed exclusively by ESPA artists. For each Detention, our playwrights have two weeks to create new, short plays based on a challenging writing assignment. A handful of these plays are selected, staffed with an ESPA director, and cast ESPA actors for a one-night-only, down and dirty production. Detention plays have gone on to both publication and full production. This program continually brings the ESPA community of artists together in a raw, collaborative challenge with public exposure. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci Cavalleria Rusticana: Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze. Pagliacci: Starring Patricia Racette, Marcelo Álvarez, and George Gagnidze. Conducted by Fabio Luisi. From April 25, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest host Andrea Martin with special guests Charlotte d'Amboise, Sutton Foster, Briga Heelan and LaChanze. click here

9:30 PM

The Tank : Shot 4 Shot - A drinking game with a movie problem (but online). Actors are blind-cast, scripts are distributed on the day of the show, and drinking rules are rolled out shortly. Play along! Movies for this weekend to be announced! click here





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You