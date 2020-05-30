Virtual Theatre This Weekend: May 30-31- The Drama Desk Awards, Michael Urie, Lilla Crawford and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, May 30-31, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, May 30

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Reading Music (Part 1) w/ Haley Bennett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Dance Party - with Grasan Kingsberry click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginners Tap w/ Jeremy Benton click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: EVER SO HUMBLE: By Tim Pinckney. Starring Reed Birney, Andréa Burns, Brandon Contreras, Montego Glover, Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana (2015) Ballet Hispánico will "whisk us away to contemporary dance's hottest spot" (Washington Post) in this showcase of Latin-inspired contemporary dance at its best. click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Fusion click here

2:15 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap w/ Jeremy Benton click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Song/Story Time - with Abby C. Smith click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Scene Analysis w/ Sean Patrick Doyle click here

5:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Sing Along w/ Micah Young click here

6:00 PM

The Sunshine Concert Series- This one hour live event will combine 40 minutes of young performers showcasing their talents combined with live chat and interviews with select performers, and residents at senior living communities across the country. click here

Battery Dance TV- Rumba click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- Robert Creighton: HOLIDAY HAPPY! - Broadway quadruple threat, Robert Creighton, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the third time since his debut here which garnered him the 2014 Bistro Award for Outstanding Entertainer. This time, he takes us back to the most wonderful time of the year with his concert: Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy! Robert was most memorably seen as the title character in the hit off-Broadway show Cagney at The Westside Theatre which he co-authored, and most recently, he returned to Broadway as the Duke of Weselton in Disney Theatrical's Frozen at the St. James Theater. Musical director Matt Perri (Bandstand, Cagney) leads a swingin' trio through the set. The evening will be enhanced by Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti, Brooklyn Nelson, and Ayla Schwartz, the four rising stars who played young Anna and Elsa in Disney's Frozen. Robert will sing his favorite holiday tunes and also share some original music and stories. It's the perfect night to spark the joyful spirit of the season. Originally performed on December 14, 2017. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Ballet Barre w/ Tomas Matos click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore, Starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano, and Ildebrando D'Arcangelo, conducted by Domingo Hindoyan. From February 10, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Falsettos Original Off-Broadway Cast reunion with Stephen Bogardus, Janet Metz, Faith Prince, Michael Rupert and Chip Zien click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - A Midsummer Night's Dream (1986) New York City Ballet. George Balanchine's enchanting ballet based on Shakespeare's comedy comes to magical life in this 1986 Live From Lincoln Center broadcast with the New York City Ballet. click here

Joe's Pub Live - On the Road, inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel of the same title, is a multimedia dance piece that contemplates the upheaval of the 1960's and that generation's startling notions of social rebellion. The road trip is a metaphor of an improvised life and having no ties to anything. Author Kerouac was trying to hold onto his youth and fight the passage of time. Virtuosic in form and versatile in style, Kerouac's On the Road entwines the thrills of freedom, the sounds of jazz, and the perplexity of youthful American voices discovering their closeted and social selves. Gotheiner's On the Road is a total celebration of individuality. Performed against the backdrop of Joshua Higgason's hypnotic video designs, On the Road is set to Jukka Rintamki's distinctive score. The video by Higgason was shot during a two-week road trip through the rust belt of America, in the spring of 2016, with four of ZviDance's dancers improvising movement along the way. click here

the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show - the [title of show] team, Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Jeff Bowen, will host the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show on May 30 at 8pm for everybody who gives $25 or more. Special guests will include Bill Irwin, Cheyenne Jackson, Linda Lavin, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo, Zachary Quinto, Brooke Shields, The Lopez Family Singers (Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Family), and more to be announced soon. click here

Sunday, May 31

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids: 123 Andrés. 123 Andrés is a Latin Grammy-winning duo with a lively show that gets families singing and dancing in Spanish and English. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Escape to Margaritaville Workshop w/ Tessa Alves click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk click here

12:30 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Song/Story Time - with Drew Gasparini click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance w/ Lauren Haughton click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Jr: SPACE GIRL: By Mora Harris. Starring Anika Braganza, Lilla Crawford ("Into the Woods" film), Zoe Donovan, Ashley Figueroa, Ethan Kelso, Storm Lever (Donna: The Donna Summer Musical) and Casey Likes (Almost Famous the Musical). Q&A with the playwright after! click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance click here

3:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #HumanityInConcert. Be part of a community of artists pausing to recognize our shared humanity. Fill the world with art using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert each Sunday at 3 pm. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Dance Party - with Richard Yoder click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-DANCE IT OUT! w/ Meghan Lynch click here

5:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Front Row: Cho-Liang Lin. Enjoy an HD concert experience featuring violinist Cho-Liang Lin, plus see inside his life during the pandemic and attend a live Q&A session. click here

6:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Memorial for Us All: Ailyn Pérez. Ailyn Pérez leads the fifth Memorial For Us All, a weekly community remembrance in the form of a short concert honoring and celebrating those who have left us too soon. click here

Battery Dance TV- Swing click here

7:30 PM

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards- The winners will be announced during a special presentation of Spectrum News NY1's On Stage. click here

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Strauss's Salome Starring Karita Mattila, Ildikó Komlósi, Kim Begley, Joseph Kaiser, and Juha Uusitalo, conducted by Patrick Summers. From October 11, 2008. click here

8:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - American Ballet Theatre at The Metropolitan Opera House (1978). An evening of repertory includes the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote, Fokine's Les Sylphides, Balanchine's Theme and Variations, and Fokine's Firebird. click here

